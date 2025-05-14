Dan Ashworth Lands New Role After Man Utd Firing
Dan Ashworth has returned to the Football Association (FA) in his first move since being dismissed as Manchester United sporting director.
The 54-year-old had been tipped as the man capable of turning Man Utd's fortunes around in the transfer market when appointed in July 2024, but departed Old Trafford just five months after his arrival.
Ashworth had been prised from Newcastle United, but was given little time to improve Man Utd's recruitment, costing the Red Devils $5.4 million (£4.1m) during his spell at the club including a severance package upon his exit.
Minority Man Utd shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been merciless in his approach to running day-to-day operations at the club since arriving and had reportedly grown weary of Ashworth's indecision regarding key matters such as the sacking of Erik ten Hag.
But Ashworth is now back in work after being confirmed as the FA's first ever chief football officer, a newly-formed role which will see him provide “strategic oversight across England men’s and women’s teams."
Ashworth, who was previously the FA's director of elite development, will also be tasked with overseeing the renovation of St George's Park, which will “undergo a significant upgrade” as England prepare to co-host the 2028 UEFA European Championship.
Speaking on Ashworth's appointment, FA CEO Mark Bullingham said: “Dan is a hugely influential and respected figure in the game, who has a long-standing commitment to England Football. We are very happy to welcome him back in this new role.”