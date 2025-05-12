David Beckham Annoyed by MLS Team’s Boastful Social Media Posts After Big Win
Minnesota United FC seemed quite excited when they defeated the Leo Messi-led Inter Miami 4-1 on Saturday, as evidenced by a pair of boastful Instagram posts they shared on their account after the win.
In the social media era, such content is quite typical for teams after a big victory—NFL franchises trade digs all season long—but team co-owner David Beckham still wasn't a huge fan of the choice.
Under one Minnesota post captioned "Pink Phony Club," which proudly displayed the team's 22 points vs. Miami's 21 and alludes to Miami's pink kits, Beckham wrote, "Show a little respect @mnufc be elegant in triumph."
Then, under another, which showed a photo of a banner that reads "History over hype, culture over cash"—with the words "hype" and "cash" colored in pink—the star commented, "Respect over everything," with a pink heart emoji.
To be fair, the win no doubt felt amazing for Minnesota, which handed Miami its biggest loss in a game where Messi has played, per ESPN. It was also only Miami's second defeat of the year, the first of which came from FC Dallas.
Let's see if Beckham weighs in again after his club takes on the San Jose Earthquakes (5-6-1, 16 points) on Wednesday.