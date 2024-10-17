David Beckham Explains Why He Doesn't Like Players Posting Outfits on Social Media
Even in the age of social media, David Beckham isn't the biggest fan of players posting their pre-match outfits.
This is usually more popular in fellow North American leagues like the NFL, NBA and MLB where teams typically post their players arriving with their respective pre-game outfits. Beckham, however, couldn't care less about it.
The Inter Miami co-owner wants the players to be fully focused on getting three points or lifting a trophy in the final when turning up to a stadium.
The topic was brought up while Beckham was speaking on former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand's 'Rio Ferdinand Presents' podcast.
The conversation started with Beckham explaining how his Miami team began posting pre-game outfits and he quickly put a stop to it. Ferdinand brought up the fact that Beckham is typically seen out and about dressed nicely in suits, and Beckham's response was rather humorous.
"Yeah, but we weren't winning games at that point," Beckham said.
Beckham didn't like the fact that players were concerned with their appearance on social media while the team wasn't performing well. He did say, however, that he has no problem with it so long as Miami continue to win like it has done in 2024 with Gerardo 'Tata' Martino and Lionel Messi leading the charge.
"I can't believe that Mr. Fashion said there's no fashion going on at my football club," Ferdinand said.
"Well, they can still do it, I just don't wanna see it on social media if we're actually losing games," Beckham replied.
Beckham hopes to see his club make history and break the MLS single-season points record when Miami takes on New England Revolution this Saturday on the final day of the regular season. Miami needs just three points to reach 74 points and set a new MLS record.