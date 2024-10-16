Lionel Messi Acknowledges He Could Be Playing His 'Last Games' for Argentina
Lionel Messi delivered yet another iconic performance on the international stage for Argentina, lifting La Albiceleste to a 6–0 victory over Bolivia with a hat trick and two assists—while also slightly teasing retirement from his national team.
It was his first goal for Argentina since the Copa América semi final victory over Canada and just his second appearance for the team after he went off injured in the final of that tournament vs. Colombia on July 14.
As Messi didn't feature in the September international break, Argentina picked up three points against Chile before falling flat against Colombia in CONMEBOL 20206 FIFA World Cup Qualifying play. However, he's started both matches of the October international break in the 1–1 draw last week vs. Venezuela and the recent victory against Bolivia to keep Argentina atop the CONMEBOL standings.
After the match, the 37-year-old acknowledged that he could very well be playing in an Argentina shirt for the last several games knowing that he's in the twilight of his career.
"I didn't set any date or deadline about my future," he said. "I'm just enjoying all this. I am more emotional than ever and taking all the love from the people because I know these can be my last games."
Messi put on a show in front of a crowd at the Estadio Mâs Monumental in Buenos Aires, Argentina that couldn't stop chanting his name from the first minute. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner was full of appreciation to be able to play on home soil for the first time since November 2023.
"It is very nice to play here feeling the affection of the Argentina fans. It makes me emotional to listen how they shout my name. We all enjoy this connection with the fans and we love playing at home," Messi said.
23-year-old Thiago Almada and 24-year-old Julián Alvarez were the other two players to get on the scoresheet for Argentina. Messi noted how having younger player around makes him feel more comfortable to try to pull off different moves and tricks in the final third.
"It's a joy to be present and appreciate this moment," the Barcelona legend said. "Being surrounded by younger teammates, given my age, makes me feel like a kid again. I find myself doing silly things because I feel so comfortable. As long as I maintain that feeling and can continue contributing to the team, I plan to be here enjoying [the Argentina national team]."
Messi returns to the Inter Miami camp ahead of the MLS final regular season matchday on Saturday, Oct. 19. Miami can break the MLS single-season points record with a win over New England Revolution to reach 74 total points, with Messi the favorite for the MVP award.