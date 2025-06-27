David Beckham in Hospital, Wife Victoria Offers Update on Inter Miami Co-Owner
Sir David Beckham has undergone surgery on what reports claim to be complications from an injury suffered during his playing career.
On Friday, the former Manchester United, Real Madrid and England star’s wife Victoria took to Instagram to post an image of Beckham recovering from what appears to be a procedure on his arm, which is seen in a sling.
Alongside a message of “Get well soon daddy”, Victoria also posted an image of Beckham holding a bracelet made of beads which spell out “get well soon”.
No formal explanation for Beckham’s surgery has been given but reports claim the procedure was done to correct a longstanding issue with a broken wrist which he suffered during his playing days all the way back in May 2003.
A nasty fall during a friendly on England duty left Beckham needing surgery to repair the injury, but it is claimed that a screw used at the time failed to dissolve as expected, forcing another trip under the knife for Beckham.
The cast worn during the immediate aftermath of the initial injury ended up earning a spot on a wax figure made of Beckham at the Hong Kong branch of Madame Tussauds in 2003.
The Inter Miami co-owner has spoken openly about a number of injury issues he faced during his illustrious playing career, admitting his regret over decisions to receive several injections to help manage his pain, including three in his ankle just to get him through his final appearance for Real Madrid in 2007.