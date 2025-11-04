SI

David Beckham Joins Illustrious Group to Receive Highest British Honor

Beckham became just the 16th former soccer player to be knighted.

David Beckham finally achieved his long-awaited dream of becoming a knight of the realm.
David Beckham finally achieved his long-awaited dream of becoming a knight of the realm.

David Beckham’s long pursuit of a British knighthood has come to a merciful conclusion, as the former England captain was officially honored by King Charles at a ceremony in Berkshire on Tuesday.

Currently co-owner of Inter Miami, Beckham—or Sir David—became one of English soccer’s first superstars of the modern age at Manchester United.

Rising through the youth team, Beckham would establish himself as a fixture in midfield, lifting six Premier League trophies, a pair of FA Cups and the 1999 Champions League title. That year, the set-piece specialist finished second in the Ballon d’Or, the annual vote for the best player in the world.

Beckham would go on to join Real Madrid after falling out with United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, adding his celebrity appeal to a gaggle of glittering stars in the Spanish capital. The 115-cap England international subsequently move to LA Galaxy, where he is credited with singlehandedly transforming Major League Soccer (MLS) into the global brand it is today.

In his role as Inter Miami’s co-owner, Beckham played a role in the second great expansion of MLS after overseeing the arrival of Lionel Messi.

However, Beckham owes his knighthood to actions beyond the soccer pitch.

Why David Beckham Has Been Knighted

Beckham was given the chance to kneel before the King of England thanks to his “services to sport and charity.” The 50-year-old has been a goodwill ambassador for humanitarian aid organization UNICEF since 2005.

In an act which won’t have hurt his knighthood chances, Beckham was also named as an ambassador for the King’s Foundation in 2024.

Every Footballer With a Knighthood

Gareth Southgate (left) and David Beckham.
Gareth Southgate (left) joined David Beckham in the King’s birthday honors list in 2025. / Julian Finney/Getty Images

Only 16 former British footballers have ever been knighted—and that includes the loose categorization of cricketing icon Ian Botham, who did make 11 league appearances for Scunthorpe United.

This small pool has been expanded not only by Beckham, but also former England manager Gareth Southgate earlier this year.

Player

Year Awarded

Sir David Beckham

2025

Sir Gareth Southgate

2025

Sir Kenny Dalglish

2018

Lord (Ian) Botham

2007

Sir Trevor Brooking

2004

Sir Bobby Robson

2002

Sir Alex Ferguson

1999

Sir Geoff Hurst

1998

Sir Tom Finney

1998

Sir Bobby Charlton

1998

Sir Walter Winterbottom

1978

Sir Matt Busby

1968

Sir Alf Ramsey

1967

Sir Stanley Matthews

1965

Sir Hubert Ashton

1959

Sir Charles Clegg

1927

Information via BBC Sport. No honorary knighthoods included and players must have made at least one appearance in Britain’s professional leagues.

Published
Grey Whitebloom
GREY WHITEBLOOM

Grey Whitebloom is a writer, reporter and editor for Sports Illustrated FC. Born and raised in London, he is an avid follower of German, Italian and Spanish top flight football.

