David Beckham Joins Illustrious Group to Receive Highest British Honor
David Beckham’s long pursuit of a British knighthood has come to a merciful conclusion, as the former England captain was officially honored by King Charles at a ceremony in Berkshire on Tuesday.
Currently co-owner of Inter Miami, Beckham—or Sir David—became one of English soccer’s first superstars of the modern age at Manchester United.
Rising through the youth team, Beckham would establish himself as a fixture in midfield, lifting six Premier League trophies, a pair of FA Cups and the 1999 Champions League title. That year, the set-piece specialist finished second in the Ballon d’Or, the annual vote for the best player in the world.
Beckham would go on to join Real Madrid after falling out with United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, adding his celebrity appeal to a gaggle of glittering stars in the Spanish capital. The 115-cap England international subsequently move to LA Galaxy, where he is credited with singlehandedly transforming Major League Soccer (MLS) into the global brand it is today.
In his role as Inter Miami’s co-owner, Beckham played a role in the second great expansion of MLS after overseeing the arrival of Lionel Messi.
However, Beckham owes his knighthood to actions beyond the soccer pitch.
Why David Beckham Has Been Knighted
Beckham was given the chance to kneel before the King of England thanks to his “services to sport and charity.” The 50-year-old has been a goodwill ambassador for humanitarian aid organization UNICEF since 2005.
In an act which won’t have hurt his knighthood chances, Beckham was also named as an ambassador for the King’s Foundation in 2024.
Every Footballer With a Knighthood
Only 16 former British footballers have ever been knighted—and that includes the loose categorization of cricketing icon Ian Botham, who did make 11 league appearances for Scunthorpe United.
This small pool has been expanded not only by Beckham, but also former England manager Gareth Southgate earlier this year.
Player
Year Awarded
Sir David Beckham
2025
Sir Gareth Southgate
2025
Sir Kenny Dalglish
2018
Lord (Ian) Botham
2007
Sir Trevor Brooking
2004
Sir Bobby Robson
2002
Sir Alex Ferguson
1999
Sir Geoff Hurst
1998
Sir Tom Finney
1998
Sir Bobby Charlton
1998
Sir Walter Winterbottom
1978
Sir Matt Busby
1968
Sir Alf Ramsey
1967
Sir Stanley Matthews
1965
Sir Hubert Ashton
1959
Sir Charles Clegg
1927
Information via BBC Sport. No honorary knighthoods included and players must have made at least one appearance in Britain’s professional leagues.