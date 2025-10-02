David Beckham Makes Stunning Multi-Million Profit From Business Venture
David Beckham made an astonishing $23.6 million pre-tax profit from his personal business portfolio last year, according to a new report.
The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and England midfielder has heavily invested in commercial partnerships since retiring from football in 2013, which includes the co-ownership of Major League Soccer behemoths Inter Miami and English League Two outfit Salford City.
Beckham’s business empire has grown in recent times, with the 50-year-old having been involved in brand deals with Stella Artois and SharkNinja.
According to The Guardian, the recent accounts for his company DRJB Holdings have revealed a 44% increase in pre-tax profit, which has seen its value rise from $36 million to $44.9 million in the space of a year.
In total, Beckham was paid $23.6 million in dividends last year, despite selling 55% of his business to the American company Authentic Brands in 2022 (Editor’s note: Authentic Brands Group is the parent company of Sports Illustrated).
DRJB is made up of three divisions: one division dealing with commercial brand partnerships, one with licensing agreements and the final strand being Studio 99, the production studio which produced Beckham’s recent self-titled documentary. The latter are also responsible for producing a documentary about Victoria Beckham, his wife and former member of the Spice Girls.
Beckham, who made 839 appearances for five different clubs and England across his career, was awarded a knighthood back in June as part of King Charles’s birthday celebrations.