David Raya Injury: Progress & Potential Return Date for Arsenal's Goalkeeper
David Raya's availability for Arsenal's Premier League game against Leicester City is up in the air after the goalkeeper suffered an injury against Manchester City.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta issued an update on the 29-year-old ahead of the game. "We have to wait 24 hours to see if he's looking good or not that good. It's not about taking a risk, it's about a player being fit and available or not. When we have that clarity for Leicester, which is the main thing that we are thinking about at the moment, we will make a decision tomorrow," Arteta said.
When Will David Raya Return From Injury?
It's possible Raya plays against Leicester City, but Arsenal won't rush the Spaniard back if he's not fully fit. The goalkeeper suffered a thigh injury against Manchester City, but completed the game. The reigning Premier League Golden Glove winner is a key piece to Arsenal's title aspirations.
Potential David Raya Replacements for Arsenal
If Raya is not available, backup goalkeeper Neto should be in line to make his debut for Arsenal. The Gunners signed the 35-year-old on loan from Bournemouth after Aaron Ramsdale was sold to Southampton.
Neto was unable to make his debut in the Carabao Cup against Bolton since he appeared for his parent club earlier in the competition this season. Jack Porter, 16-years-old, instead got the nod in goal. If Neto starts, it'll be Arsenal's third game in a row with a different goalkeeper in net.
Jurrien Timber Injury Update for Arsenal
Arteta said Timber took part in Friday's training session which bodes well for his chances of starting at left-back against Leicester City.
Ben White Injury Update for Arsenal
Ben White also participated in Friday's session, per Arteta. The Arsenal manager wanted to protect White against Manchester City, but given Leandro Trossard's red card White made an appearance off the bench.
"I wanted to protect him and he’s not going to ever tell you that he’s not fit. He will run through a brick wall for you and the intention was to try not to use him today, but we had to and I’m very grateful because he performed very well," Arteta said after the City game.
He was not in Arsenal's squad against Bolton, but according to the manager he could be in line for an appearance against Leicester.
Mikel Merino Injury Update for Arsenal
Summer singing Mikel Merino picked up a shoulder injury in his first training session at the club, but according to Arsenal he's been partially involved leading up to Leicester City.
"Tomorrow (Saturday) is too soon, the next week we will see. He had partial training today, he’s been working so hard and is looking good. It is just about the healing of that bone and how mature that is to expose him to contact," Arteta said.
Miles Lewis-Skelly Injury Update for Arsenal
Mikel Arteta confirmed Miles Lewis-Skelly was fine after playing against Bolton. The player was cramping after the game, but he'll be available for selection should Arteta include him in the squad.
Takehiro Tomiyasu Injury Update for Arsenal
Takehiro Tomiyasu continues to recover from a knee injury. Arteta mentioned the 25-year-old defender took part in partial training and is making progress.