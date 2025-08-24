D.C. United 1–1 Inter Miami: Player Ratings as Rotated Herons Drop Vital Points
Inter Miami’s hopes of defending their Supporters’ Shield title from 2024 took a hit on Saturday night, as the Herons drew 1–1 with D.C. United at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.
While the Herons travelled without Designated Players Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba, head coach Javier Mascherano also opted to rotate the squad, making it just the third time since the summer of 2023 that no former FC Barcelona players started an MLS regular season match.
Struggling D.C., who have now not won in 11 straight league games, took early advantage of Miami’s makeshift lineup with Jackson Hopkins smashing a 13th-minute shot past Miami’s third goalkeeper, Rocco Rios Novo.
D.C. were unable to hold onto the lead, though, as Miami made five subs and got a 64th-minute tying strike from Baltasar Rodríguez.
With the draw, Miami fell to fifth in the Eastern Conference and have eight matches remaining.
D.C. United Player Ratings vs. Inter Miami
Players
Ratings (Out of 10)
GK: Luis Baraza
7.6
RB: Conner Antley
6.8
CB: Kyle Rowles
7.1
CB: Lucas Bartlett
7.4
LB: David Schnegg
7.1
RM: Gabriel Pirani
6.6
CM: Matti Peltola
7.7
LM: Brandon Servania
6.9
RM: Hosei Kijima
6.8
ST: Jackson Hopkins
7.4
LM: Aaron Herrera
6.0
SUB: Jacob Murrell (62' for Kijima)
6.4
SUB: Jared Stroud (62' for Pirani)
6.0
SUB: Rida Zouhir (73' for Servania)
6.0
SUB: Peglow (74' for Hopkins)
6.2
SUB: Dominique Badji (79' for Antley)
5.9
Inter Miami Player Ratings vs. D.C. United
Players
Ratings (Out of 10)
GK: Rocco Rios Novo
6.8
RB: Marcelo Weigandt
6.6
CB: Ryan Sailor
7.0
CB: Gonzalo Lujan
6.9
LB: Noah Allen
7.3
CDM: David Ruiz
7.4
CDM: Tomas Aviles
7.1
RM: Benjamin Cremaschi
7.1
CM: Telasco Segovia
6.5
LM: Fafa Picault
6.9
ST: Tadeo Allende
6.2
SUB: Rodrigo De Paul (56' for Segovia)
7.5
SUB: Baltasar Rodríguez (55' for Ruiz)
7.9
SUB: Sergio Busquets (55' for Lujan)
6.6
SUB: Luis Suárez (63' for Allende)
6.9