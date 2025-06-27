‘Decision Made’—Lamine Yamal to Change Barcelona Shirt Number
Lamine Yamal is set to take on Barcelona’s No.10 shirt which will soon be vacated by Ansu Fati, reports in Spain state.
Fati was awarded the 10 following Lionel Messi’s departure from the club in 2021 after his meteoric rise sparked comparisons to the Argentine icon, but a series of injuries and a subsequent loss of form have seen him tumble down the pecking order.
The 22-year-old is now set to take his talents to Monaco, with an initial loan deal and an option for a permanent transfer close to being finalised.
Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo report that Barcelona officials have already decided to give the No.10 shirt to Yamal, who currently wears 19 after being promoted up from 41 and 27.
Such a decision will do nothing to stop the ongoing comparisons between Messi and 17-year-old Yamal, but it is believed the teenage superstar is ready for the added scrutiny that will come from wearing Messi’s old number.
The number change is expected to be made official behind the scenes as soon as Fati’s departure is confirmed, but public confirmation will be delayed until Yamal’s 18th birthday on July 13, which just so happens to be the first day of Barcelona’s pre-season preparations. Only then will Yamal be seen publicly with the 10 shirt.
History of Barcelona’s No.10 shirt
The 10 is synonymous with Messi at Barcelona, and it is not hard to understand why. Between 2008 and 2021, the Argentine wore that shirt as he established himself as arguably the greatest player of all time.
However, Messi’s acquisition of the 10 came with pressure all those years ago as well. Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldinho spent five years with the shirt, following on from big names Juan Román Riquelme, Rivaldo and Jari Litmanen.
Further back, Barcelona’s 10 has been worn by superstars such as Gheorghe Hagi, Hristo Stoichkov, Romário, Diego Maradona and Pep Guardiola.
Fans of a certain generation will also remember club legends László Kubala and Luis Suárez, who were among the influential names to wear the 10 during the 1950s and 1960s.