Difficult But Not Impossible: How Inter Miami Can Beat PSG at the FIFA Club World Cup

53' ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED? 🐐



Messi scores a GORGEOUS free kick goal and @InterMiami are now leading 2-1 versus @FCPorto!



Watch the @FIFACWC | June 14 - July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #MIAFCP pic.twitter.com/KvshKKFrrY