Inter Miami’s Route to 2025 Club World Cup Final: Grueling Path Revealed
Inter Miami CF might have been controversially awarded their place at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup but they have seized their opportunity.
The Herons managed to go unbeaten during the group stage to book their ticket to the last 16, with crucial draws against Al Ahly and Palmeiras sandwiched in between a vital victory over Porto courtesy of some Lionel Messi magic.
Inter Miami were drawn into one of the competition’s more favorable groups but no such fortune will benefit them in the knockout phase. They have been dealt a killer last 16 draw that could well end their Club World Cup adventure.
Should they somehow triumph, an extremely unlikely appearance in the final will require them to topple several behemoths en route.
Inter Miami’s Last 16 Opponents
Inter Miami have been handed the fixture from hell in the last 16, with European champions Paris Saint-Germain on the horizon. The French giants are not invincible—something Botafogo proved earlier in the tournament—but should, on paper at the very least, make light work of their knockout battle with the Herons.
Messi will face his former employers hoping to conjure up some more trademark magic but even that is unlikely to be enough for the MLS side, who will need a miracle to reach the quarterfinals.
Inter Miami’s Potential Quarterfinal Opponents
Should Inter Miami achieve the improbable and overcome PSG, they will be faced with a similarly stern test in the last eight. They will lock horns with the winner of the last 16 duel between Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich and Brazilian outfit Flamengo.
Bayern have already fired ten unanswered goals past Auckland City and conquered Boca Juniors, but they showed some of their vulnerabilities in defeat to Benfica last time out. They ended up finishing second in Group C.
Flamengo might be wishing they had finished second in Group D as they would have faced Benfica rather than Bayern. They were too competent for their own good and their 3–1 victory over Chelsea shows that the Germans can’t underestimate them in the last 16.
Inter Miami’s Potential Semifinal Opponents
Inter Miami know two of their potential opponents should they reach the semifinal, with Borussia Dortmund a possible adversary. The Germans face Mexican giants Monterrey in the last 16 and will be favorites for the knockout match-up.
The Herons could face the as yet undecided winner of Group H or runner-up from Group G in the last four, too. The latter will be Juventus, while the former is Real Madrid.
Inter Miami’s Potential Final Opponents
In the nigh on impossible scenario that Inter Miami reach the showpiece event, they could face any team on the other side of the knockout draw. That includes group stage opponents Palmeiras, who face fellow Brazilians Botafogo in the last 16.
Chelsea are one of the European outfits seeking a place in the final and they will face Benfica in the last 16. Both sides are potential opposition for the Herons on July 13 at MetLife Stadium.
Recent UEFA Champions League finalists Inter are also in the other bracket and Fluminense will be their opposition in the last 16. The club that progresses will face either the winner of Group G or the runner-up in Group H in the quarterfinal.