Disgraced Ex-Premier League Referee Charged Over Jurgen Klopp Comments
Former Premier League referee David Coote has been formally charged by the Football Association over comments made in a video about ex-Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp.
Coote was dismissed by refereeing body PGMOL in December, around a month after the video had gone viral on social media. UEFA banned him in early 2025 over allegations surrounding his conduct at Euro 2024 the previous summer. He remains barred from officiating in European competitions until the end of June 2026.
Coote has been charged by the FA with a breach of Rule E3, which relates to derogatory comments aimed at Klopp, which also referenced the German’s nationality. Although it came to light in November 2024, the video is believed to have been recorded in the summer of 2020.
The allegation is that Coote “acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words,” which breaches Rule E3.1. A further allegation is that his language constitutes an “aggravated breach,” defined in Rule E3.2, due to an inclusion of Klopp’s nationality.
However, allegations against Coote over gambling misconduct have not resulted in any charges following a full investigation into accusations of yellow card spot-fixing during a Championship fixture between Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion in October 2019.
Coote hid his sexuality during his refereeing career for fear of being subjected to homophobic abuse, but came out publicly in the wake of his PGMOL dismissal. He had also admitted to having developed a drug problem as he sought a way to “escape.”
He told The Sun in an interview: “My sexuality isn’t the only reason that led me to be in that position. But I’m not telling an authentic story if I don’t say that I’m gay, and that I’ve had real struggles dealing with hiding that.”
At the time of Coote being let go, PGMOL assured it was still offering support: “David Coote's actions were found to be in serious breach of the provisions of his employment contract. Supporting David Coote continues to be important to us and we remain committed to his welfare.”
Earlier this month, Coote was filmed on a video doorbell while working as a delivery driver.
“I want to get on with my life,” he told The Sun in response.
“I’m trying to move forwards and regain a sense of responsibility and purpose. The job is keeping me busy and occupied, it’s not a new long-term career.”