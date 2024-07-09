Drake Makes $300,000 Bet on Canada to Beat Argentina in Copa America Semifinals
Canada is currently in uncharted soccer waters.
After losing their tournament opener to Argentina, the Canadians have beaten Peru, tied Chile, and edged out Venezuela to reach the semifinals of the Copa América. If they can upset the Argentinians, they'll reach their first continental tournament final since winning the CONCACAF Gold Cup in 2000.
Canada has a tall task ahead of it Tuesday evening in East Rutherford, N.J., but the team has a powerful ally in its corner: musician Drake.
The most famous living Canadian indicated on his Instagram story Monday night that he had placed a $300,000 wager on his national team to advance.
"This could get Messi," the rapper punned alongside a Canadian flag, referencing the legendary Argentina forward. Should Canada win, Drake would be in line for a payout of almost $2.9 million.
The winner will advance to the tournament final in Miami Gardens, Fla. against either Colombia or Uruguay.