Drake Makes $300,000 Bet on Canada to Beat Argentina in Copa America Semifinals

Patrick Andres

Jun 13, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Recording artist Drake watches with Toronto Raptors fans as they cheer on their team in the NBA Finals against Golden State Warriors at the Jurassic Park watch party at Scotiabank Arena. / Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Canada is currently in uncharted soccer waters.

After losing their tournament opener to Argentina, the Canadians have beaten Peru, tied Chile, and edged out Venezuela to reach the semifinals of the Copa América. If they can upset the Argentinians, they'll reach their first continental tournament final since winning the CONCACAF Gold Cup in 2000.

Canada has a tall task ahead of it Tuesday evening in East Rutherford, N.J., but the team has a powerful ally in its corner: musician Drake.

The most famous living Canadian indicated on his Instagram story Monday night that he had placed a $300,000 wager on his national team to advance.

"This could get Messi," the rapper punned alongside a Canadian flag, referencing the legendary Argentina forward. Should Canada win, Drake would be in line for a payout of almost $2.9 million.

The winner will advance to the tournament final in Miami Gardens, Fla. against either Colombia or Uruguay.

Patrick Andres

PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in 2022, his work appeared in The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University.

