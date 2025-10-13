SI

EA FC/FIFA Cover History: All Cover Athletes

The EA FC/FIFA franchise has had some of soccer's biggest names grace the cover.

Barnaby Lane

EA FC/FIFA have had some iconic covers over the years.
EA FC/FIFA have had some iconic covers over the years. / EA Sports

The story began in 1993 with FIFA International Soccer. What started as a simple football simulation has since evolved into EA FC—the world’s most popular soccer video game franchise, known to most fans for years simply as FIFA.

Over the decades, players have been able to step into the boots of their favorite stars, guide clubs to glory in Career Mode, or test their squad-building skills in the hugely popular Ultimate Team. Each yearly release has brought sharper gameplay, updated rosters, and new features to keep the experience fresh.

The covers, though, have always been just as iconic.

More than just packaging, the chosen athlete is a reflection of football’s biggest stars at the time. From Ronaldinho, Thierry Henry and Wayne Rooney, to Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and more recently Kylian Mbappé, the series’ cover stars have told their own story of the sport’s evolution.

Here’s a look back at every cover athlete throughout the history of the franchise—focusing on the main stars for European and international releases, rather than the alternative covers that appeared in select regions.

FIFA International Soccer

A real throwback.
A real throwback. / EA Sports
  • Release date: Dec. 15, 1993
  • Cover athletes: David Platt (Sampdoria/England) and Piotr Swierczewski (Marseille/Poland)

FIFA Soccer 95

The EA Sports logo looked a bit different back in 1994.
The EA Sports logo looked a bit different back in 1994. / EA Sports
  • Release date: Nov. 10, 1994
  • Cover athlete: Erik Thorstvedt (Tottenham Hotspur/Norway)

FIFA Soccer 96

Fifa 96.
Our vote for the strangest FIFA cover stars of all time goes here. / EA Sports
  • Release date: Sept. 30, 1995
  • Cover athletes: Ioan Sabau (Brescia/Romania) and Andy Legg (Notts County/Wales)

FIFA 97

FIFA 97.
David Ginoohla-la. / EA Sports
  • Release date: Nov. 30, 1996
  • Cover athlete: David Ginola (Newcastle United/France)

FIFA Soccer 64

FIFA Soccer 64 was only for the Nintendo 64.
FIFA Soccer 64 was only for the Nintendo 64. / EA Sports
  • Release date: Mar. 27, 1997
  • Cover athlete: Jordi Cruyff (Manchester United/Netherlands/Catalonia)

FIFA: Road to World Cup 98

Fifa 98
Becks was one of the best young players in the world back in 1997. / EA Sports

FIFA 99

Dennis Bergkamp was magic in the '90s.
Dennis Bergkamp was magic in the '90s. / EA Sports
  • Release date: Nov. 30, 1998
  • Cover athlete: Dennis Bergkamp (Arsenal/Netherlands)

FIFA 2000

Look away, Tottenham fans.
Look away, Tottenham fans. / EA Sports
  • Release date: Oct. 26, 1999
  • Cover athlete: Sol Campbell (Tottenham Hotspur/England)

FIFA 2001

Scholesy!
Scholesy! / EA Sports
  • Release date: Nov. 8, 2000
  • Cover athlete: Paul Scholes (Manchester United/England)

FIFA Football 2002

Henry was arguably the best player in the world in the early '00s.
Henry was arguably the best player in the world in the early '00s. / EA Sports
  • Release date: Nov. 1, 2001
  • Cover athlete: Thierry Henry (Arsenal/France)

FIFA Football 2003

FIFA Football 2003 was the first ever FIFA game to have three cover stars at once.
FIFA Football 2003 was the first ever FIFA game to have three cover stars at once. / EA Sports
  • Release date: Nov. 5, 2002
  • Cover athletes: Roberto Carlos (Real Madrid/Brazil), Ryan Giggs (Manchester United/Wales), Edgar Davids (Juventus/Netherlands)

FIFA Football 2004

Those were the days...
Those were the days... / EA Sports
  • Release date: Oct. 18, 2003
  • Cover athletes: Alessandro Del Piero (Juventus/Italy), Thierry Henry (Arsenal/France), Ronaldinho (FC Barcelona/Brazil)

FIFA Football 2005

FIFA 05
The '00s was really the peak period for FIFA covers. / EA Sports
  • Release date: Oct. 11, 2004
  • Cover athletes: Patrick Vieira (Arsenal/France), Fernando Morientes (Real Madrid/Spain), Andriy Schevchenko (AC Milan/Ukraine)

FIFA 06

Wayne Rooney made his first appearance as a FIFA cover star in 2005.
Wayne Rooney made his first appearance as a FIFA cover star in 2005. / EA Sports
  • Release date: Oct. 4, 2005
  • Cover athletes: Wayne Rooney (Manchester United/England), Ronaldinho (FC Barcelona/Brazil)

FIFA 07

Rooney and Ronaldinho
Rooney and Ronaldinho dominated the cover of FIFA games for some time. / EA Sports
  • Release date: Sept. 25, 2006
  • Cover athletes: Wayne Rooney (Manchester United/England), Ronaldinho (FC Barcelona/Brazil)

FIFA 08

Wazza and 'Dinho, again.
Wazza and 'Dinho, again. / EA Sports
  • Release date: Sept. 27, 2007
  • Cover athletes: Wayne Rooney (Manchester United/England), Ronaldinho (FC Barcelona/Brazil)

FIFA 09

FIFA 09.
Even a move to AC Milan couldn't stop Ronaldinho being EA Sports' golden boy. / EA Sports
  • Release date: Oct. 3, 2008
  • Cover athletes: Wayne Rooney (Manchester United/England), Ronaldinho (AC Milan/Brazil)

FIFA 10

FIFA 10
The FIFA 10 cover was an all-English affair. / EA Sports
  • Release date: Oct. 2, 2009
  • Cover athletes: Theo Walcott (Arsenal/England), Wayne Rooney (Manchester United/England), Frank Lampard (Chelsea/England)

FIFA 11

FIFA 11
Come on Wayne, give someone else a go. / EA Sports
  • Release date: Sept. 28, 2010
  • Cover athletes: Kaka (Real Madrid/Brazil), Wayne Rooney (Manchester United/England)

FIFA 12

FIFA 12
Who else forgot Jack Wilshere was on the cover of a FIFA game? / EA Sports
  • Release date: Sept. 30, 2011
  • Cover athletes: Wayne Rooney (Manchester United/England), Jack Wilshere (Arsenal/England)

FIFA 13

FIFA 13
Move over Wayne, Messi is here! / EA Sports
  • Release date: Sept. 26, 2012
  • Cover athletes: Lionel Messi (FC Barcelona/Argentina)

FIFA 14

FIFA 14
FIFA 14 had two covers, including this one featuring a virtual Messi for next-gen consoles. / EA Sports
  • Release date: Sept. 24, 2013
  • Cover athletes: Lionel Messi (FC Barcelona/Argentina)

FIFA 15

FIFA 15's cover was... well, something.
FIFA 15's cover was... well, something. / EA Sports
  • Release date: Sept. 23, 2014
  • Cover athletes: Lionel Messi (FC Barcelona/Argentina)

FIFA 16

Messi was FIFA's cover star for four straight years.
Messi was FIFA's cover star for four straight years. / EA Sports
  • Release date: Sept. 22, 2015
  • Cover athletes: Lionel Messi (FC Barcelona/Argentina)

FIFA 17

Marco Reus was the FIFA 17 cover star.
Marco Reus was the FIFA 17 cover star. / EA Sport
  • Release date: Sept. 27, 2016
  • Cover athletes: Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund/Germany)

FIFA 18

FIFA 18
At least the colors don't clash... / EA Sports
  • Release date: Sept. 29, 2017
  • Cover athletes: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid/Portugal)

FIFA 19

FIFA 19
Cristiano Ronaldo was the FIFA cover star for the second year running in 2018. / EA Sports
  • Release date: Sept. 28, 2018
  • Cover athletes: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus/Portugal)

FIFA 20

FIFA 20
Eden Hazard's move to Real Madrid didn't go to plan, but his FIFA 20 cover was glorious nonetheless. / EA Sports
  • Release date: Sept. 28, 2019
  • Cover athletes: Eden Hazard (Real Madrid/Belgium)

FIFA 21

FIFA 21's cover art
FIFA 21's cover art divided opinion among fans. / EA Sports
  • Release date: Oct. 9, 2020
  • Cover athletes: Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain/France)

FIFA 22

FIFA 22
What a cover. / EA Sports

FIFA 23

FIFA 23
FIFA 23 had two different cover stars. / EA Sports
  • Release date: Sept. 30, 2022
  • Cover athletes: Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain/France), Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women/Australia)

EA FC 24

Erling Haaland was the first ever star following FIFA's rebrand to EA FC.
Erling Haaland was the first ever star following FIFA's rebrand to EA FC. / EA Sports
  • Release date: Sept. 29, 2023
  • Cover athletes: Erling Haaland (Manchester City/Norway)

EA FC 25

EA FC 25.
Jude Bellingham was the cover star of EA FC for the first time in 2024. / EA Sports
  • Release date: Sept. 27, 2024
  • Cover athletes: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid/England)

EA FC 26

EA FC 26 cover.
Bellingham returned for EA FC 26, but this time with Jamal Musiala. / EA Sports
  • Release date: Sept. 26, 2025
  • Cover athletes: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid/England), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich/Germany)

