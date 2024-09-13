EA Sports FC 25 Ratings: Top 25 Players in MLS
Several former European stars have made their way into the top 25 Major League Soccer players in EA Sports FC 25.
As you might expect, Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi takes home the number one spot with an 88 rating -- two points below his 90 overall rating from last year's game.
Top 25 MLS Players in EA Sports FC 25
- Lionel Messi - Inter Miami / RW - 88
- Olivier Giroud - LAFC / ST - 83
- Luis Suárez - Inter Miami / ST - 82
- Marco Reus - LA Galaxy / CAM - 81
- Luciano Acosta - FC Cincinnati / CAM - 81
- Sergio Busquets - Inter Miami / CDM - 81
- Denis Bouanga - LAFC / LW - 80
- Jordi Alba - Inter Miami / LB - 80
- Hany Mukhtar - Nashville SC / CAM - 79
- Emil Forsberg - New York Red Bulls / CAM - 79
- Carles Gil - New England Revolution / CAM - 79
- Hugo Lloris - LAFC / GK - 79
- Riqui Puig - LA Galaxy / CM - 78
- Lorenzo Insigne - Toronto FC / LW - 78
- Luis Muriel - Orlando City SC / ST - 78
- Héctor Herrera - Houston Dynamo / CM - 78
- Roman Bürki - St. Louis CITY / GK - 78
- Cucho Hernández - Columbus Crew / ST - 78
- Cristian Arango - Real Salt Lake / ST - 78
- Ryan Gauld - Vancouver Whitecaps / LM - 78
- Sebastián Driussi - Austin FC / CAM - 77
- Evander - Portland Timbers / CAM - 77
- Asier Illarramendi - FC Dallas / CM - 77
- Jonathan Rodríguez - Portland Timbers / LW - 77
- Federico Bernardeschi - Toronto FC / RM - 77
Following closely behind Messi are fellow teammates Luis Suárez and Sergio Busquets who both crack the top 10 with respective ratings of 82 and 81. Completing the ex-Barcelona quartet is Jordi Alba who gets an 80 overall rating.
LAFC's newest striker in Olivier Giroud comes in at 83 overall while LA Galaxy's Marco Reus was rated 81 ahead of the two's first-ever El Tráfico clash this weekend. Reigning MLS MVP Luciano 'Lucho' Acosta cracks the top five with an 81 rating and could see that number increase next year after his impressive 2024 season.