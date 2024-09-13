SI

EA Sports FC 25 Ratings: Top 25 Players in MLS

The best MLS players in EA Sports FC 25 include Lionel Messi, Olivier Giroud, Marco Reus and reigning MLS MVP Luciano Acosta.

Braden Chalker

Lionel Messi is the highest rated player in the MLS
Lionel Messi is the highest rated player in the MLS / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Several former European stars have made their way into the top 25 Major League Soccer players in EA Sports FC 25.

As you might expect, Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi takes home the number one spot with an 88 rating -- two points below his 90 overall rating from last year's game.

Top 25 MLS Players in EA Sports FC 25

Following closely behind Messi are fellow teammates Luis Suárez and Sergio Busquets who both crack the top 10 with respective ratings of 82 and 81. Completing the ex-Barcelona quartet is Jordi Alba who gets an 80 overall rating.

LAFC's newest striker in Olivier Giroud comes in at 83 overall while LA Galaxy's Marco Reus was rated 81 ahead of the two's first-ever El Tráfico clash this weekend. Reigning MLS MVP Luciano 'Lucho' Acosta cracks the top five with an 81 rating and could see that number increase next year after his impressive 2024 season.

Published
Braden Chalker

BRADEN CHALKER

Braden Chalker is a freelance writer for Sports Illustrated Soccer covering Major League Soccer and the U.S. men's national team.

Home/Soccer