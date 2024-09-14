EA Sports FC 25 Ratings: Top 25 Players in Serie A
The Italian top flight has no shortage of quality players all over the pitch for EA Sports FC 25 players looking to integrate Serie A figures into their squads.
Reigning Serie A champion Inter, who are known as Lombardia FC in the game because of Konami's exclusive rights agreement with the club, have an impressive 11 players featuring in the top 25.
Top 25 Serie A Players in EA Sports FC 25
- Lautaro Martínez - Inter (Lombardia FC) / ST - 89
- Paulo Dybala - AS Roma / CAM - 87
- Theo Hernández - Milan (Milano FC) / LB - 87
- Mike Maignan - Milan (Milano FC) / GK - 87
- Alessandro Bastoni - Inter (Lombardia FC) / CB - 87
- Nicolò Barella - Inter (Lombardia FC) / CM - 87
- Yann Sommer - Inter (Lombardia FC) / GK - 87
- Rafael Leão - Milan (Milano FC) / LW - 86
- Gleison Bremer - Juventus / CB - 86
- Hakan Çalhanoğlu - Inter (Lombardia FC) / CDM - 86
- Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - Napoli / LW - 85
- Dušan Vlahović - Juventus / ST - 84
- Federico Dimarco - Inter (Lombardia FC) / LB - 84
- Francesco Acerbi - Inter (Lombardia FC) / CB - 84
- Benjamin Pavard - Inter (Lombardia FC) / CB - 84
- Artem Dovbyk - AS Roma / ST - 84
- Henrikh Mkhitaryan - Inter (Lombardia FC) / CM - 83
- Teun Koopmeiners - Juventus / CM - 83
- Álvaro Morata - Milan (Milano FC) / ST - 83
- Christian Pulisic - Milan (Milano FC) / RW - 83
- Marcus Thursam - Inter (Lombardia FC) - ST - 83
- Lorenzo Pellegrini - AS Roma / CAM - 83
- Duván Zapata - Torino / ST - 83
- Stefan de Vrij - Inter (Lombardia FC) / CB - 83
- Ismaël Bennacer - Milan (Milano FC) / CDM - 83
Star striker Lautaro Martínez is the highest-rated player in the league at 89 overall, with teammates Alessandro Bastoni, Yann Sommer and Nicolò Barella coming in at 87.
Inter's rival AC Milan has six players featured in the list and will also be displayed under a different name in FC 25: Milano FC. The Rossoneri's highest-rated player is full-back Theo Hernández at 87 with 95 pace. Shot-stopper Mike Maignan is also the same rating as Sommer at 87.
USMNT captain Christian Pulisic comes in at 83 overall in his second season in Italy, the same rating as teammates Álvaro Morata and Ismaël Bennacer. Electric wingers Rafael Leão and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia clock in at 86 and 85, respectively.
Juventus has two players featuring in the top 25: Dušan Vlahović at 84 and Gleison Bremer at 86.