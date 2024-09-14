EA Sports FC 25 Ratings: Top 25 Players in the Bundesliga
The top 25 Bundesliga players in EA Sports FC 25 is mostly made up of Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund stars.
It's no surprise to see Bayern with seven players in the list including striker Harry Kane at 90 overall. His 93 shooting is second to none in FC 25 even though he remains a difficult player to use in-game with just 65 pace.
Manuel Neuer comes in at 86 overall, though not featured in the top 25 is fellow Germany legend Thomas Müller, who was 84 rated in FC 24. He just misses the list this year.
Top 25 Bundesliga Players in EA Sports FC 25
- Harry Kane - Bayern Munich / ST - 90
- Florian Wirtz - Bayer Leverkusen / CAM - 88
- Gregor Kobel - Borussia Dortmund / GK - 88
- Jamal Musiala - Bayern Munich / CAM - 87
- Granit Xhaka - Bayer Leverkusen / CDM - 86
- Alejandro Grimaldo / Bayer Leverkusen / LM - 86
- Jonathan Tah - Bayer Leverkusen / CB - 86
- Joshua Kimmich - Bayern Munich / RB - 86
- Manuel Neuer - Bayern Munich / GK - 86
- Nico Schlotterbeck - Borussia Dortmund / CB - 85
- Julian Brandt - Borussia Dortmund / CAM - 85
- Loïs Openda - RB Leipzig / ST - 85
- Leroy Sané - Bayern Munich / RM - 85
- João Palhinha - Bayern Munich / CDM - 85
- Serhou Guirassy - Borussia Dortmund / ST - 84
- Exequiel Palacios - Bayer Leverkusen / CM - 84
- Jeremie Frimpong - Bayer Leverkusen / RM - 84
- Marcel Sabitzer - Borussia Dortmund / CM - 84
- Aleix García - Bayer Leverkusen / CM - 84
- Lukáš Hrádecký - Bayer Leverkusen / GK - 84
- Kingsley Coman - Bayern Munich / LM - 84
- Xavi Simons - RB Leipzig / CAM - 83
- Kevin Trapp - Eintracht Frankfurt / GK - 82
- Matthias Ginter - SC Freiburg / CB - 82
- Oliver Baumann - TSG Hoffenheim / GK - 82
While Bayern are well-represented with seven players, reigning Bundesliga champion Bayer Leverkusen is a step above with eight players in the top 25. Rising star Florian Wirtz slots in at 88 overall, just one rating above national teammate Jamal Musiala, with Granit Xhaka, Alejandro Grimaldo and Jonathan Tah each earning walkout status at 86 overall.
Borussia Dortmund's highest-rated player is goalkeeper Gregor Kobel at 88 along with Nico Schlotterbeck, Julian Brandt, Marcel Sabitzer and Serhou Guirassy included in the list. RB Leipzig duo Xavi Simons and Loïs Openda make an appearance with their respective 85 and 83 ratings.