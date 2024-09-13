EA Sports FC 25 Ratings: Top 25 Players in the ROSHN Saudi League
The ROSHN Saudi League continues to attract the biggest names of soccer as evident in the league's top 25 players in EA Sports FC 25.
Even though ex-PSG star Neymar played just five matches for Al Hilal after suffering a torn ACL, the 32-year-old comes in as the highest-rated player in the league at 87 overall. The Brazilian still has his incredible 92 dribbling ability that will no doubt be utilized by players shortly after the game is released later this month.
Top 25 ROSHN Saudi League Players in EA Sports FC 25
- Neymar - Al Hilal / LW - 87
- Cristiano Ronaldo - Al Nassr / ST - 86
- Karim Benzema - Al Ittihad / ST - 86
- João Cancelo - Al Hilal / LB - 86
- Sergej Milinković-Savić - Al Hilal / CM - 85
- Riyad Mahrez - Al Ahli / RM - 85
- N'Golo Kanté - Al Ittihad / CDM - 85
- Sadio Mané - Al Nassr / LM - 84
- Rúben Neves - Al Hilal / CDM - 84
- Kalidou Koulibaly - Al Hilal / CB - 84
- Yassine Bounou - Al Hilal / GK - 84
- Aymeric Laporte - Al Nassr / CB - 83
- Moussa Diaby - Al Ittihad / RM - 83
- Yannick Carrasco - Al Shabab / LW - 83
- Aleksandar Mitrović - Al Hilal / ST - 82
- Anderson Talisca - Al Nassr / RM - 82
- Malcom - Al Hilal / CAM - 82
- Nacho Fernández - Al Qadsiah / CB - 82
- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - Al Qadsiah / ST - 82
- Otávio - Al Nassr / CAM - 82
- Franck Kessié - Al Ahli / CDM - 82
- Marcelo Brozović - Al Nassr / CDM - 82
- Fabinho - Al Ittihad / CDM - 82
- Koen Casteels - Al Qadsiah / GK - 82
- Chris Smalling - Al Fayha / CB - 82
The legendary Cristiano Ronaldo is right behind Neymar in second place with an 86 rating, which is the same rating from FC 24. Former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema is also level with Ronaldo on an 86 rating.
Several newcomers to the ROSHN Saudi League included in the top 25 include former Manchester City player João Cancelo, ex-Aston Villa and Bayer Leverkusen forward Moussa Diaby and Real Madrid legend Nacho Fernández.