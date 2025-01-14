EA Sports FC 25 Team of the Year Leaks: First Men's Player Revealed
EA Sports FC 25 Team of the Year is around the corner, and community leakers have already revealed who the first player could be.
According to community leaker FutSheriff, Chelsea's Cole Palmer has made the Team of the Year. A shock to some, and the announcement created even more buzz considering who will now miss out with Palmer's leaked inclusion. Palmer won the Premier League Young Player of the Year award last season thanks to his 33 goal contributions for the Blues.
He continues to be one of the most influential players in England as the Blues navigate a Champions League bid under Enzo Maresca.
EA Sports FC 25 Team of the Year Leaks: First Men's Player Revealed
FutSheriff's leaked card design above includes predicted stats and PlayStyle+ traits for the player, so nothing is completely confirmed yet other than his leaked inclusion.
Palmer was nominated as a midfielder and, in all likelihood, should be joined by Rodri and Jude Bellingham as a trio. Rodri was a nailed on TOTY pick after winning the Premier League with Manchester City, the UEFA Euros with Spain and the Ballon d'Or. Bellingham should make the squad as a LaLiga and Champions League winner.
EA Sports FC 25 Team of the Year is scheduled to begin Friday, Jan. 17 at 1 p.m. ET.