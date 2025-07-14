EA Sports Reveals FC 26 Cover Star, All Easter Eggs Detailed, Trailer Date
The buildup for EA Sports FC 26 has begun as the video game developer unveiled Zlatan Ibrahimović as the Ultimate Edition cover star.
FC, formerly known as FIFA, is EA Sports’ flagship soccer/football video game franchise. After their partnership with FIFA, the game’s global governing body, came to an end, subsequent entries from FC 24 onward have been known by the same moniker. Excitement is ignited every summer by a cover reveal. Fans now know that Ibrahimović is returning to the game in some capacity, likely as an Icon in Ultimate Team.
Ibrahimović is the Ultimate Edition star meaning a standard edition is yet to be revealed. It’s been rumored that Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham and Bayern Munich playmaker Jamal Musiala will be joint cover stars for that entry marking the first time the latter has appeared on an FC cover. The former was on the FC 25 cover last year.
All Easter Eggs on FC 26 Ultimate Edition Cover
The FC 26 Ultimate Edition cover features multiple references in a recreation of Ibrahimović's iconic photo from his younger playing days:
- References to Ibrahimović's former clubs: Ajax, Paris Saint-Germain, Sweden, LA Galaxy and Malmo FF
- AC Milan is not featured given EA Sports do not have partnership rights with the club
- A framed photo of Ibrahimović’s original photo
- A sneak peak at the FC 26 menus on the computer screen including a potential nod to Alex Morgan being added as an FC Icon
- A framed photo of Ibrahimović’s legendary bicycle kick for the Sweden national team
- Multiple references to Ronaldo Nazário, the Swede’s childhood idol
When is the EA Sports FC 26 Reveal Trailer?
The EA Sports FC 26 reveal trailer will premiere Wednesday, July 16 at 11:57 a.m. ET.