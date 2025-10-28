EA Sports FC 26 Ultimate Scream Upgrades Explained
EA Sports FC 26 Ultimate Scream upgrades might be confusing some fans as they try their hardest to pack the latest promotional cards.
Ultimate Scream, a fan-favorite, returned in FC 26 Ultimate Team after a couple years on the sidelines. The Halloween-themed promotion features new players available in packs, Squad Building Challenges, objectives, Evolutions and much more.
What makes Ultimate Scream unique compared to other promotions is the upgrade system. Cards are set to receive two sets of upgrades later this year with a special boost on top.
How FC 26 Ultimate Scream Upgrades Work
The first upgrade will come in November:
- Date: Nov. 5
- Upgrade Name: Beaver Moon
- Upgrade: Cards will receive a Role+ additions to a position that a player item does not have a Role+/++
- Type of Upgrade: Permanent
The second upgrade arrives December:
- Date: Dec. 4
- Upgrade Name: Cold Moon
- Upgrade: Cards will receive Role++ additions for all positions
- Type of Upgrade: Permanent
Finally, on each upgrade day, cards will receive a temporary 99 boost to one face card statistic. That could be pace, shooting, passing, dribbling, defending or physicality. Those upgrades will last seven days.
Once each seven day period expires, cards will revert back. A bit of a werewolf-like upgrade coinciding with the moon theme.
Are Ultimate Scream Evolutions Available for Upgrades?
Evolution fanatics will be upset to find out that Ultimate Scream evos are not eligible for any of the aforementioned upgrades. They are solely left for promotional items earned via packs, SBCs or objectives.
That evolution restriction applies to cards that either boosted through an evolution path or given a cosmetic item.
Will There be an FC 26 Ultimate Scream Team 2?
Community leaks have hinted at a second Ultimate Scream team arriving in packs on Friday, Oct. 31. Though, official confirmation has yet to arrive.