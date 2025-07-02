Eberechi Eze: Arsenal, Tottenham Target ‘Opens Door’ to Preferred Destination
Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze is keen on a move to Arsenal this summer, with another potential suitor, Tottenham Hotspur, reportedly cooling their interest.
Eze’s stock is sky-high off the back of an excellent end to the season, which was capped off by scoring the winning goal in the FA Cup final to earn Palace their first-ever major trophy.
The playmaker’s output has gradually increased year-on-year, and 2024–25 was Eze’s most productive in the Premier League to date as he notched 16 goal contributions.
Following Michael Olise joining Bayern Munich last summer, it may well now be the England international’s turn to leave Selhurst Park. Eze has attracted interest from several Premier League clubs, including the pair from north London.
Tottenham’s intrigue in the 27-year-old is longstanding, and there was a sense at the start of the window that this would be the time they’d finally make their move, having secured Champions League football for 2025–26. However, The Athletic’s David Ornstein writes that Eze has not yet been targeted by Spurs this summer, with Arsenal currently in pole position.
Ornstein understands that a move for Eze is under ’serious consideration’ by the Gunners, with any move expected to be independent of a new striker and winger. Arsenal are believed to be deciding between Benjamin Šeško and Viktor Gyökeres to be their number nine for the long haul, while Rodrygo and Noni Madueke rank highly among their winger targets.
Eze is capable out wide, but much of his best work comes when he’s given license to drift infield.
Fabrizio Romano adds that Arsenal have now made ’direct contact’ with the player to discuss a move, noting that Eze is ’open’ to joining the Gunners this summer.
It’s believed that the Englishman currently has a £68.5 million ($93.3 million) release clause in his Palace contract, and although the Eagles are happy for this to be paid in instalments, Arsenal are hoping to negotiate a cheaper fee.
Eze was released from Arsenal’s academy at the age of 13, so he may have feelings of unfinished business in N5.