Ed Sheeran Warmly Greets Manchester City's Erling Haaland and Jack Grealish Before Ipswich Match
Manchester City players Erling Haaland and Jack Grealish were greeted by Ed Sheeran in the car park outside Ipswich's ground before the two teams met on Sunday in the Premier League.
The four-time Grammy winner, who owns a minority stake in his boyhood club Ipswich, embraced both players as they walked off Manchester City's team bus as they were entering Portman Road before the match.
The City players, including Manuel Akanji, were all smiles as the pop star strode across the car park to welcome them.
Sheeran is a lifelong Ipswich fan, and is a regular at matches. The 33-year-old has provided the club's front-of-shirt sponsor since 2021 when Ipswich were in League One, the third tier of English football before back-to-back promotions in 2023 and 2024 saw the club rise into the Premier League. He acquired a minority stake in the Suffolk club this summer and has captured attention at several matches this season.
His beloved Ipswich have earned several significant results in their first Premier League campaign in 22 years, defeating Chelsea 2-0 in December, winning 2-1 away at Tottenham in November, and the Tractor Boys managed a 1-1 draw against Manchester United in that same month.
