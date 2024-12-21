SI

Why Ederson and Matheus Nunes Are Absent for Manchester City's Premier League Match vs. Aston Villa

The 31-year old Brazilian goalkeeper will miss Saturday's fixture due to injury, but Swiss defender Manuel Akanji has returned to the first-team squad.

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson will miss the team's Premier League match away at Aston Villa on Saturday while midfielder Matheus Nunes is also absent in this fixture.

Manager Pep Guardiola confirmed in Friday's pre-match press conference that Ederson was a doubt to play against Villa with an injury. The 31-year-old's absence from the squad means Stefan Ortega returns to the starting lineup for the fourth time in City's last five Premier League matches.

Nunes is also absent from City's squad with an injury. Both he and Ederson were at fault for both goals conceded in the team's shock 2–1 home defeat against rivals Manchester United last Sunday.

This unfortunate injury news for City comes shortly after Guardiola revealed Friday that defender Rúben Dias will be sidelined for approximately three to four weeks after suffering a muscular injury.

However, Manuel Akanji has returned to City's first-team squad for Saturday's match, and the Swiss defender will start at Villa Park, after missing several weeks of action with a pelvic injury.

Manchester City are enduring an abject run of form in recent months, with eight losses from their last 11 matches in all competitions. They head into the weekend sitting fifth in the Premier League, nine points behind leaders Liverpool, having played a game more than the Reds.

