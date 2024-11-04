Edu Gaspar Resigns as Arsenal Sporting Director
Arsenal sporting director Edu Gaspar has resigned from his position at the club, Arsenal announced Monday.
Gaspar first joined the club in 2019 as technical director progressing to his former role in 2022 overseeing the men's, women's and academy soccer aspects of Arsenal. The former Invincible oversaw the transfers of notable players like Martin Ødegaard, Declan Rice, Leandro Trossard and more. The club did not announce a replacement or plans moving forward.
Per David Ornstein, Edu will join the Evangelos Marinakis's group which controls a number of teams including Nottingham Forest.
"We thank Edu for the part he has played in our renewed football strategy and driving the club forward with the values of Arsenal in his heart," the club said in an announcement.
""Arsenal has given me the opportunity to work with so many amazing people and the chance to be a part of something so special in the club’s history. It has been a special journey and I thank Stan, Josh, Tim and Lord Harris for the support they’ve given me," Gaspar said.