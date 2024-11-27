Eduardo Camavinga Hobbles Off Against Liverpool to Deepen Real Madrid Injury Troubles
Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga became the latest first-team player to suffer an injury at the club, after limping off the pitch in Los Blancos’ 2–0 Champions League defeat away at Liverpool.
The 22-year-old fell onto the Anfield turf, clutching his hamstring during a pursuit of opposing midfielder Curtis Jones, before gingerly walking off the pitch, with the help of a member of the club's medical staff.
Manager Carlo Ancelotti has already seen his first-team squad ravaged by injuries this campaign, with defenders Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal both suffering season-ending injuries over the past month, while Brazilian forwards Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior are expected to be unavailable for the European champions until at least mid-December.
Any prolonged absence for Camavinga after tonight’s match will represent another unwelcome setback this season for Real. Earlier this week, Vinicius Junior directed a thinly veiled dig on social media towards the football governing bodies, responding to the club announcement of his injury with a post on X, mentioning the “crazy calendar.”
Before a two-week winter break begins on Dec. 22, Real Madrid will play seven matches across the course of 21 days, starting from a fixture on Sunday afternoon at home against city rivals Getafe in La Liga. Ancelotti will hope that his squad stays intact over this period without any more significant injury misfortune before the end of December.
The club is currently second in La Liga, four points behind Barcelona with a game in hand, but tonight’s defeat against Liverpool was a third loss in five Champions League matches this season. Consequently, this has left the reigning European champions in 24th place in the league phase rankings, one place above the elimination positions in the table.