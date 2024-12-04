Emma Hayes Calls for Patience As New USWNT Generation Emerges
As the final minutes ticked away, and the U.S. women's national team clung to a narrow 2–1 lead over the Netherlands, a bright young group of players could be seen emerging. Finding their feet. Meeting the moment.
The U.S. lineup that finished Tuesday night's match in The Hague had an average age of 25.4 years old. In the midfield were 17-year-old Lily Yohannes and 23-year-old Hal Hershfelt. On the wings were two 20-year-olds, Alyssa Thompson and Ally Sentnor.
Speaking after the match, USWNT head coach Emma Hayes was quick to praise this bright quartet for overcoming a challenge on a cold Tuesday night against a top European opponent, while also stressing the point that they are still unpolished diamonds.
"You can sit here and talk about wanting players to be ready for whenever that might be, but I can assure you, I will learn a lot more today against top-class opposition away from home midweek, than I will, say, in a home game in the sun against someone maybe not at the same level," Hayes said.
"We have to be patient with them and give them time. Like we're not competing to win a World Cup tomorrow. But we have to develop players and give them experiences, and I will not shift from that."
In particular, it was teenage sensation Yohannes—who a few weeks ago declared that she would play for the USWNT, having also been eligible for the Netherlands—who was under the microscope.
The 17-year-old was greeted by a smattering of boos from the 12,503 Dutch fans at Bingoal Stadium. At such a young age, the promising midfielder has had to ride out the pressure that comes with her ability.
Hayes added that she didn't want to shy Yohannes away from that challenging situation.
"I think she handles that really well," Hayes said of the boos for Yohannes and her increased visibility. "She has been put in a situation, and I've intentionally put her in that situation, because I think it will help her down the road.
"I think everybody has to proceed with caution, not just the likes of Lily, but lots of players haven't had the experience at this level. What I am building a picture of is a wheel with 10 things that you have. Attributes you have to have to perform at the top level."
Having only been the head coach of the USWNT for six months, Hayes has managed to win an Olympic gold medal and remained undefeated across 15 matches. Now, the focus shifts from immediate impact and winning at all costs to developing the youth into world beaters for the 2027 World Cup in Brazil.
A huge part of preparing the next generation is getting younger players minutes on the pitch. Over the past two FIFA international windows alone, Hayes has given seven U.S. players their first cap. That septet doesn't include Yohannes, who received her first cap in June.
Despite the emphatic start to life with the U.S., there are still questions being posed to Hayes. Especially in regards to who will replace legendary goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, who is retiring this week, and the many frustrations rumbling around the USWNT's dysfunctional midfield unit.
Hayes will cast a wide net to help develop the next generation. Up next will be a "futures" training camp in January 2025, where, alongside the senior team, a larger pool of U23 players will link up with the USWNT to help solidify those pathways into the squad.
Then, the next real test for the U.S. will be the SheBelieves Cup in February, where the Americans will meet Australia, Japan and Colombia.
"I want to see where they [the players] really are at this level. Once you get into the new year and into SheBelieves, what will be our core group going forward? And I owe it to the entire playing pool to look at everyone," said Hayes.