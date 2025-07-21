England’s Lionesses Won’t Take the Knee After Player Receives Racist Abuse During Euros
England announced they will not be taking the knee before their semifinal match against Italy in the Women's Euros, a departure from their norm, in the wake of online racial abuse directed toward one of their players.
Lionesses defender Jess Carter shared in a post on Sunday that she has received "a lot of racial abuse" from the start of the tournament and will be taking a step back from social media. One day later, the England women's national team revealed in a statement that they will no longer take the knee before games, as they have customarily done at all their matches at the Euros so far. Instead, they will stand.
"We stand with Jess and all Lionesses players past and present who have suffered racism," the statement read. "No one should have to endure such vile abuse, be that in football or any walk of life. ... Until now, we have chosen to take the knee before matches. It is clear we and football need to find another way to tackle racism. We have agreed as a squad to remain standing before kick-off on Tuesday."
For those unaware, taking the knee is an anti-racism gesture in soccer (and other sports) that serves as a symbolic protest against racial injustice and police brutality toward Black people.
The Lionesses have performed the gesture dating back to the delayed 2020 Tokyo Games, 2022 Euros and 2023 World Cup.
"The players and staff have been taking the knee at club and international level for over a year now and we were all united in our decision to continue doing whatever we can to raise awareness of racism and discrimination in all its forms, standing in unity and solidarity with all those whose lives are affected," England's former interim head coach Hege Riise said back in 2021. "We are clear that taking the knee is an important symbol of peaceful protest against discrimination, injustice and inequality."