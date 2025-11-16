England Match Astounding European Record to Cap Off Near-Flawless Year
The England national team has now kept 10 consecutive clean sheets in competitive fixtures, equalling the European record set by Spain from 2014 to 2016.
The Three Lions completed their perfect 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying run with a comfortable 2–0 victory over Albania on Sunday evening. A brace from Harry Kane lifted Thomas Tuchel’s side to its ninth and final win in 2025.
In fact, England only stumbled once this calendar year, falling to Senegal in an international friendly during the June international window. Otherwise, the team has executed a near-flawless run, one supported by a disciplined defence.
The last time the Three Lions conceded a goal in a competitive match came all the way back in Oct. 2024. Finland centre back Arttu Hoskonen found the back of the net in the dying moments of what wound up being a 3–1 victory for England.
Since that goal beat Dean Henderson between the posts, England’s backline have kept 10 clean sheets in a row in competitive matches. The streak matches Spain’s record, which they have held for nearly a decade until Tuchel’s men matched it this November.
England’s Defensive Record: By the Numbers
Opponent
Score
Competition
Greece (A)
0–3
UEFA Nations League
Republic of Ireland (H)
5–0
UEFA Nations League
Albania (H)
2–0
2026 World Cup Qualifier
Latvia (H)
3–0
2026 World Cup Qualifier
Andorra (A)
0–1
2026 World Cup Qualifier
Andorra (H)
2–0
2026 World Cup Qualifier
Serbia (A)
0–5
2026 World Cup Qualifier
Latvia (A)
0–5
2026 World Cup Qualifier
Serbia (H)
2–0
2026 World Cup Qualifier
Albania (A)
0–2
2026 World Cup Qualifier
In their last 10 competitive fixtures, England have found the back of the net 30 times and have conceded zero goals, giving the Three Lions a +30 goal differential.
Jordan Pickford was in goal for the first nine aforementioned matches, and he only had to make nine cumulative saves thanks to the work of his stout backline. Henderson was back between the posts for England’s final match of the year in which he made three saves to preserve his side’s streak of clean sheets.
In total, both goalkeepers have made 12 saves across the 10 games. It must be said that Pickford and Henderson are not facing top-level competition, but still, the numbers speak for themselves.
The defensive record becomes even more impressive when looking at England’s rotating cast of defensemen. At fullback alone, the following players have gotten the nod during the impressive string of results:
- Rico Lewis
- Kyle Walker
- Lewis Hall
- Tino Livramento
- Myles Lewis-Skelly
- Reece James
- Curtis Jones
- Djed Spence
- Nico O’Reilly
- Jarell Quansah
At centre back, Marc Guéhi, Ezri Konsa, John Stones and Daniel Burn have shared the bulk of minutes.
No matter who gets the nod at the back in England’s next match, they will have history on the line; one more clean sheet will give Tuchel’s side the all-time European record for consecutive clean sheets.