England Name 26-Man Squad for June Internationals
Thomas Tuchel has named a 26-player England squad for next month‘s international fixtures against Andorra and Senegal.
After a perfect start to life under Tuchel in March, England will continue their bid to qualify for the 2026 World Cup against Andorra on June 7, before rounding out the international period with a friendly against Senegal at Nottingham Forest‘s City Ground three days later.
There‘s a first call-up for Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah. The Blues academy graduate played a prominent role under Tuchel during his time at Stamford Bridge and has enjoyed a solid run under current boss Enzo Maresca, earning him the chance to make his senior international debut.
Ivan Toney also returns to the squad for the first time since his departure from Brentford last summer. Now with Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli, Toney has struck 22 goals in 29 games this season.
Bukayo Saka, Conor Gallagher, Noni Madueke and Trent Alexander-Arnold all make their first England squad under Tuchel, having missed out during the March break.
Full England Squad for June International Break
Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), James Trafford (Burnley)
Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Dan Burn (Newcastle United), Trevoh Chalobah (Chelsea), Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Reece James (Chelsea), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal), Kyle Walker (AC Milan, loan from Manchester City)
Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Conor Gallagher (Atletico Madrid), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest), Jordan Henderson (Ajax), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa)
Forwards: Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Noni Madueke (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Al Ahli), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)