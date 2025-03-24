England Predicted Lineup vs. Latvia: 2026 World Cup Qualifiers
England take on Latvia in their final World Cup qualifier of the March international break.
Thomas Tuchel's debut as England manager couldn't have gone any better. A convincing victory over Albania included a clean sheet and two goals with one coming from Myles Lewis-Skelly in his senior debut. As just the third non-British permanent manager in the country's history, Tuchel faces heavy pressure succeeding Gareth Southgate.
Back-to-back second place finishes at the UEFA Euros showcases what this England team is capable of come 2026. Tuchel's job, on the road to the World Cup, is to establish his system, build belief among the fans and find out who he can trust in his squad. The latter arguably the most important given the amount of talent in the ranks, but going two-for-two in his first international break in charge can go a long way heading into the summer.
Here's how England could line up against Latvia in the 2026 World Cup qualifying action.
England Predicted Lineup vs. Albania (4-2-3-1)
GK: Jordan Pickford—Pickford closes out the international break looking for another clean sheet.
RB: Reece James—James comes into the side on the right flank providing valuable overlapping runs.
CB: Marc Guehi—The Crystal Palace defender starts after he was an unused substitute against Albania.
CB: Dan Burn—Burn might be making his case to be a starter come the 2026 World Cup.
LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly—Livramento was left out of the squad against Latvia, so Lewis-Skelly gets another start.
DM: Declan Rice—Rice continues to patrol midfield as Tuchel keeps his midfield pivot the same.
DM: Curtis Jones—Jones pairs Rice once again.
AM: Jude Bellingham—Bellingham played a stellar ball to assist Myles Lewis-Skelly last time out.
LW: Marcus Rashford—Rashford gets another start off the left.
ST: Harry Kane—Kane scored the second goal of the Thomas Tuchel era clinching the win against Lativa.
RW: Jarrod Bowen—Bowen comes in for Phil Foden on the right.