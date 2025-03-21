Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly Breaks England Record With Debut Goal vs. Albania
What a season the Arsenal academy product is having.
Myles Lewis-Skelly became the youngest player in England history to score in his senior debut with the national team. All the talking points coming into the game were on how Thomas Tuchel would set up his first lineup as England boss, but it seemed like a simple decision to pen Lewis-Skelly in at left back in predicted lineups. Make a strong first impression by not only winning your game, but giving players coming through the ranks a chance to impress.
He was rewarded for his decision to start the Arsenal player 20 minutes in when Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham found Lewis-Skelly making a darting run into the box. The defender made no mistake and calmly slotted the ball between Thomas Strakosha's legs for the opening goal.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S ARSENAL WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly Breaks England Record With Debut Goal vs. Albania
At 18 years and 176 days old, Lewis-Skelly is the youngest player in England national team history to score in his senior debut.
This season alone, the Hale End product has debuted in the Premier League and Champions League and scored in the former. His goal against Manchester City in a 5-1 demolition took center stage for his celebration afterward. Now, he can not only add an England debut to his seasonal wrap-up, but the England record as well.
The only players to score for England that were younger than him? Wayne Rooney, Michael Owen and Marcus Rashford. Not bad company to be around. Not to mention, the superstar that assisted the goal? He's 332 days younger than Bellingham when he first scored for the Three Lions.