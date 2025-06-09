England Predicted Lineup vs. Senegal: Tuchel Experimentation to Continue for Friendly
There was widespread slander for England’s flat display against the 173rd-ranked nation in the world on Saturday, and manager Thomas Tuchel was among his side’s harshest critics.
The German, overseeing his third game in charge after a pair of routine wins in March, slammed England’s attitude on Saturday, suggesting his team lacked “seriousness” as they limped to a 1–0 win thanks to Harry Kane’s goal.
There must be an improvement on Tuesday night – even if Senegal are merely visiting the City Ground for a friendly. The visitors have struggled to find their best form since winning the African Cup of Nations in 2021, but they nonetheless rank inside the top 20 and currently boast an array of stars competing in Europe’s top leagues.
A factor in England’s slack Saturday showing was Tuchel’s team selection, and the German is bound to make a whole host of changes to his XI for Senegal’s visit. Here’s how the Three Lions could line up on Tuesday night.
England Predicted Lineup vs. Senegal (4-2-3-1)
GK: Dean Henderson—Jordan Pickford has dominated the share of minutes in recent years, but Henderson should get the chance to impress for his country between the posts on Tuesday. He had an excellent season with Crystal Palace.
RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold—The Curtis Jones experiment will be tucked away for the foreseeable, with Tuchel surely reverting to a more ‘traditional’ option in Trent, who’ll soon join up with his new Real Madrid teammates.
CB: Trevoh Chalobah—Chalobah should get the opportunity to represent his country for the first time here, and Tuchel may well hand the Chelsea defender a starting berth.
CB: Levi Colwill—Colwill’s likely inclusion means a Chalobah debut makes sense given that the pair have played alongside one another plenty in west London.
LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly—Tuchel raved about the Arsenal teenager during the March break, with the fullback scoring on his England bow. The Three Lions are bound to be more balanced with a left-footer playing at left back.
CM: Declan Rice—Rice has been a key component of this England team for several years, but he was offered some respire at the weekend. The midfielder only appeared off the bench having started both qualifers in March. He’ll be back in on Tuesday.
CM: Jude Bellingham—Bellingham will have the chance to advance from his midfield position thanks to Lewis-Skelly’s infield drifts. The Real Madrid star will likely operate from between the lines and aim to crash the box as much as possible.
RW: Noni Madueke—With Bukayo Saka a doubt after missing Saturday’s win, Madueke, one of few to impress in Catalonia, should keep his place in the team. He started on the left last time out but could switch flanks.
AM: Eberechi Eze—Eze was a standout performer down the stretch in 2024–25 and could play a big role for Tuchel’s England. After Cole Palmer failed to enliven a flat Three Lions on Saturday, the Palace star is poised to function as his team’s creative hub in Nottingham.
LW: Anthony Gordon—England are shy of runners in the absence of Marcus Rashford and, to a lesser extent, Saka, so the inclusion of Gordon makes sense for a balance perspective.
ST: Harry Kane—With Ollie Watkins withdrawing, England’s record goalscorer is likely to remain in Tuchel’s team. Ivan Toney was an unused substitute last time out and may be limited to a role off the bench here.