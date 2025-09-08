England's Right Back Options—Ranked
Gareth Southgate had no shortage of quality right-backs during his time in charge of England.
From dependable, defensively solid options like Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker to forward-thinking threats such as Trent Alexander-Arnold and Reece James, the choices were plentiful. Yet, more often than not, Southgate leaned on the former—a decision that regularly split opinion among fans and pundits.
Now, with Southgate’s reign over and Thomas Tuchel at the helm—a coach known for favouring a back-three in possession during his Chelsea days—England could be heading into a new, more attack-minded era.
With that in mind, Sports Illustrated ranks the Three Lions’ current right back options.
8. Kyle Walker-Peters
Kyle Walker-Peters might not be the most glamorous option for Tuchel at right back – after all, he was part of the Southampton side relegated from the Premier League in 2024–25.
Make no mistake, though: the Englishman was a genuine standout in that struggling team. His performances first earned him England call-ups back in 2022, when the Saints were faring a little better, and they were impressive enough for West Ham United to swoop following Southampton’s drop to the Championship.
A progressive carrier and passer of the ball, Walker-Peters thrives when driving forward—not just whipping in crosses but also breaking into the box with clever dribbles. He’s a serious technical talent, and one Tuchel would be unwise to overlook just because of the badge on his recent résumé.
7. Rico Lewis
Rico Lewis earned his first England cap in November 2023 and you’d suspect plenty more will come his way in years to come.
Pep Guardiola has trusted the versatile full-back on big occasions since he broke through at Manchester City, however he hasn’t always delivered—particularly in 2024–25, when he struggled during what was a disappointing season for the perennial champions.
While Lewis is the type of player Tuchel should appreciate, questions remain over his physicality, his best position, and his tendency to make costly errors or drift out of position. He’s still learning but has time on his side to make the necessary improvements.
6. Djed Spence
Djed Spence has, for the most part, been used at left back by Tottenham—but it’s worth remembering that his initial breakthrough in the Championship came as a flying right back.
He’s still featured on the right in recent times, and many felt he was harshly omitted from Tuchel’s first England squad given his versatility, two-way ability, and unshakable self-belief.
Spence has overcome more than his fair share of adversity just to force his way into England contention. Now that he’s there, he doesn’t look like disappearing from the conversation any time soon.
5. Ben White
Ben White’s mysterious departure from the 2022 World Cup—and subsequent refusal to play for England under Southgate, reportedly ignoring the manager’s calls and citing “personal reasons”—saw his stock nosedive in the national team picture.
For Arsenal, though, White has consistently shown—barring an injury-hit 2024/25 campaign—that he’s one of the best right-sided defenders in the country: cool, calm, and collected.
With Southgate gone, White is said to be ready to return to the fold, and Tuchel has already indicated he’s in his plans moving forward. If White can replicate his Arsenal form on the international stage, those who criticise his decision to step back might just forgive and forget.
4. Kyle Walker
Kyle Walker has always divided opinion at international level. A mainstay under Southgate, he brought reliability and defensive steel to the Three Lions, even if he lacked the flair and creativity of Trent Alexander-Arnold.
The 2024–25 campaign, however, hinted at a downturn. Midway through the season, Walker swapped Manchester City for AC Milan—a move that proved as brief as it was underwhelming.
Now with newly promoted Burnley, his performances may no longer hit the heights of his prime, but his vast experience and track record for England mean his international career isn’t over just yet.
3. Tino Livramento
Tino Livramento is an intriguing option for England—and for Tuchel—in more ways than one.
First, there’s his natural attacking instinct. Livramento loves to burst forward, overlapping at pace and whipping dangerous balls into the box—traits that, on paper, make him a perfect fit for Tuchel’s preferred style. Crucially, he’s no liability defensively either, offering a well-rounded presence on the flank.
Second, he’s genuinely two-footed when it comes to full back duties, having alternated between right and left-back for Newcastle during Lewis Hall’s injury absence and return. That versatility almost guarantees him a place in the squad, even if it’s not always as the first-choice right back—because one way or another, Livramento will find minutes.
2. Trent Alexander-Arnold
Trent Alexander-Arnold is, without doubt, England’s best attacking right-back—which is why Southgate often experimented with him in midfield, with mixed results.
Under Tuchel, however, that chapter looks to be over. The Real Madrid star will now have to battle for a starting spot in his natural position, and Tuchel has already made it clear that flair alone won’t be enough to guarantee him a place.
"I can see that sometimes he relies heavily on his offensive contributions, and gives not so much emphasis on the defensive discipline and effort,” the sometimes brutually honest German said. "This major impact that he had for Liverpool over so many years, if he wants to have this impact in the English national team, then he has to take the defensive part very seriously."
The ball is now firmly in Alexander-Arnold’s court. Follow Tuchel’s advice, and the right back spot could be his for years. Ignore it, and the German may well look elsewhere.
1. Reece James
Reece James’ biggest obstacle isn’t an opponent—it’s his own body. Injuries have repeatedly derailed his progress over the years, costing him a place at Euro 2024 and keeping him out for large chunks of Chelsea’s domestic campaigns.
When fit, though, there are few more complete full backs in world football. James combines raw power with refined technique, making him a constant menace going forward and a nightmare to beat defensively. Add in his threat from set-pieces, and you’ve got a defender with the full package.
Tuchel knows exactly how to get the best out of James from their time together at Chelsea, and he’ll be eager to do the same with England. A strong, injury-free run in the second half of the 2024/25 season suggests it might finally be possible.