England Squad for September World Cup Qualifiers: Trent Alexander-Arnold Among Key Absentees
The last two England men’s international fixtures have been concluded to a soundtrack of boos. Friday’s announcement of the squad for September’s World Cup qualifiers may inspire similar outcry from some corners as a group missing several star names has its work cut out to lighten the mood surrounding the Three Lions.
Trent Alexander-Arnold is the headline absentee. Barely two weeks into his first full season at Real Madrid after leaving Liverpool in the summer, the right back has already had his starting position at club level called into question and now finds himself snubbed by Thomas Tuchel.
Alexander-Arnold’s Madrid teammate Jude Bellingham and Arsenal star Bukayo Saka were also overlooked as they recover from injury. Chelsea centre back Levi Colwill is another potential starter forced to watch the action unfold from the treatment room while his club teammate Cole Palmer will also be sidelined, albeit with a less severe complaint.
Tottenham Hotspur right back Djed Spence and Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson are among the beneficiaries of these absences as England take on Andorra and Serbia next week.
Full England Squad for September International Break
Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), James Trafford (Manchester City)
Defenders: Dan Burn (Newcastle United), Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace), Reece James (Chelsea), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal), Tino Livramento (Newcastle United), Djed Spence (Tottenham Hotspur), John Stones (Manchester City)
Midfielders: Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest), Jordan Henderson (Brentford), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace)
Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United), Eberechi Eze (Arsenal), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Noni Madueke (Arsenal), Marcus Rashford (Barcelona, loan from Manchester United), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)
England’s September 2025 World Cup Qualifying Fixtures
England have a pair of World Cup qualifiers to navigate in September. The Three Lions welcome Andorra to Villa Park on Saturday, Sep. 6 before travelling to Belgrade for a clash with the only other unbeaten team in Group K, Serbia.
Tuchel’s first managerial outing from the England dugout was against Andorra back in March. Arsenal teenager Myles Lewis-Skelly became the youngest player to ever score on their England debut before the rather more senior Harry Kane netted his 70th international goal. The talismanic captain has scored in each of his last five caps and could yet match the longest goal streak for his nation with two more strikes.
Date / Kickoff Time
Opponent
Venue
Sep. 6 / 5 p.m. BST (Noon ET)
Andorra
Villa Park, England
Sep. 9 / 7:45 p.m. BST (2:45 p.m. ET)
Serbia
Marakana, Serbia