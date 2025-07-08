England vs. Netherlands: How to Watch, Preview and Lineups
England cannot afford to lose against the Netherlands on Wednesday, July 9. Otherwise, the defending European champions risk being eliminated from Women's Euro 2025.
In the opening round of matches in Group D, England lost 2–1 to France, while the Netherlands breezed past Wales 3–0. That defeat has left the Lionesses in third place in Group D, while the Netherlands sit top on goal difference.
A tie against the Netherlands will likely not be enough for England in the long run, although it would likely prevent Sarina Wiegman's team from being eliminated on Wednesday.
The reality is the Lionesses need to win if they are to find a way of leapfrogging either France or the Netherlands come Sunday, July 13 with the group finale against Wales.
The pressure and the questions are mounting on England, who looked shellshocked after going 2–0 down to France in its opening match. Can the Lionesses find a response against the nation that Wiegman coached to a Women's Euro title in 2017?
What time does England vs. Netherlands kick off?
- Location: Zurich, Switzerland
- Stadium: Letzigrund Stadium
- Date: Wednesday, July 9
- Kick-off Time: Noon ET / 9 a.m. PT / 5 p.m. BST
How to Watch England vs. Netherlands on TV
Country
TV Channel / Live Stream
United States
FOX / VIX
United Kingdom
BBC ONE / BBC iPlayer
Canada
TSN4
Mexico
ESPN / Disney+
England team news
Against France, Lauren James made her first start since April, playing an hour before being subbed off. The selection choice had some critics questioning durability in the midfield, with some believing it left Wiegman's team exposed defensively.
In the opening 20 minutes against France, James was England's brightest attacking spark, but she faded quickly. Wiegman will either have to return the attacker to the bench and use her as a game-changer, or perhaps shift James to the wings and offer up more central defensive help, with Ella Toone returning to the central attacking midfield position.
There are no injuries that England and Wiegman are managing at this moment in time.
England predicted lineup vs. Netherlands
England (4-2-3-1): Hannah Hampton; Jess Carter, Alex Greenwood, Leah Williamson, Lucy Bronze; Keira Walsh, Georgia Stanway; Lauren Hemp, Ella Toone, Lauren James; Alessia Russo
Netherlands team news
Head coach Andries Jonker, who is stepping down after Women's Euro 2025, has been sparring with Dutch media over comments he made before the tournament regarding the federation's decision not to renew his contract.
The off-the-pitch circus or "puppet show" as referred to by members of the Dutch media is perhaps taking the pressure off this group of Dutch players.
There was a freedom to the way the Netherlands played in the 3–0 win over Wales. The question is, will Jonker stick with this midfield-heavy group for the huge test against England?
Netherlands predicted lineup vs. England
Netherlands (4-2-3-1): Daphne van Domselaar; Esmee Brugts, Veerle Buurman, Dominique Janssen, Kerstin Casparij; Wieke Kaptein, Jackie Groenen; Jill Roord, Danielle Van de Donk-Carpenter, Victoria Pelova; Vivianne Miedema