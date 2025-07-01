Who Has Won the Most UEFA Women's Euro Tournaments?
The 14th edition of the UEFA Women's European Championship is set to get underway in Switzerland this summer. And you don't want to miss it.
So, now is a great time to look back at the previous winners and see who are the most successful nations in the tournament's history.
The inaugural Women's Euro took place in 1984 with matches being played across multiple countries. However, something to keep in mind is that between 1987 and 2001, the Women's Euro was held every two years instead of every four (as it is today)—which explains why so many tournaments have been played over the past 41 years.
List of Champions
England: 1 (2022)
The reigning champion, England, lifted its first and only trophy at Wembley Stadium in 2022 by defeating Germany, 2–, after extra time in the final. Chloe Kelly poked home the now iconic winning goal in the 110th minute from a corner kick. The win gave England its first major international soccer trophy since 1966.
The Netherlands: 1 (2017)
Before head coach Sarina Wiegman lifted the Euro 2022 trophy with England, the Dutchwoman was hoisting the trophy with the Netherlands in 2017. Just like England, the Oranje hosted Euro 2017 and won their first major trophy. Vivianne Miedema and Lieke Martens were the heroes in the final. The forwards scored two goals each in a 4–2 win over Denmark.
Sweden: 1 (1984)
Sweden won the inaugural Euros in 1984 but has yet to lift a trophy since despite reaching the final of the competition in 1987, 1995 and 2001. Pia Sundhage, who is now the manager of Switzerland, was Sweden's superstar in 1984. She scored four goals at Euro 1984, including one in the final, which ended 1–1 with Sweden defeating England 4–3 on penalties.
Norway: 2 (1987, 1993)
A powerhouse of world soccer in the late 1980s and the 1990s, Norway not only won the Euros twice in 1987 and 1993, but also was the runner-up in 1989 and 1991. Trude Stendal was the player of the tournament in 1987, scoring a brace in the final, a 2–1 win over Sweden. In 1993, Hege Riise, who later went on to coach Norway, led the Scandinavians to their second title, when Norway defeated Italy 1–0 in the final.
Germany: 8 (1989, 1991, 1995, 1997, 2001, 2005, 2009, 2013)
The undisputed queens of European soccer. Way out in front as the greatest Euros winners, Germany's eight titles are more than all the other winners combined (five).
There is a good chance there will never be this level of domination ever again in the Women's Euro. Germany's streak of six consecutive Euros wins between 1995 and 2013 is also another seemingly unbreakable record. Germany also won 19 consecutive matches between 1997 and 2009, and went undefeated for 26 matches between 1995 and 2013.
The most esteemed Germans of their greatest era were striker Birgit Prinz and goalkeeper Nadine Angerer, who both lifted the trophy five times.
Prinz also holds the record for the most appearances at the Women's Euro (23) and is the tournament's joint-top goalscorer of all time alongside fellow German Inka Grings, with 10.
Germany heads into Women's Euro 2025 on its longest-ever streak without a trophy (12 years).