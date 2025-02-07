English Football League System: A Complete Guide to Promotion, Relegation and Structure
The English football league system, also known as the English soccer pyramid, is the framework for men's soccer leagues in England.
One of the most extensive in world soccer, the pyramid spans every corner of the country and even extends into Wales and the surrounding islands—Guernsey, Jersey, and the Isle of Man.
At the summit of the pyramid is the Premier League—widely seen as the pinnacle of elite soccer—while at the bottom are countless amateur leagues spanning the entire nation. In between are the English Football League (EFL) divisions and the National League system.
Teams move between divisions within the pyramid through promotion and relegation.
Given its stature, the English football league system can be complex, but we've broken it down to help you understand how each club and league fits into the bigger picture.
Overview of the English Football League System
The English football league system consists of seven main stages, with Stage 1 representing the top level—the Premier League.
This is followed by Stage 2, the Championship, the second-highest division in English soccer. Stage 3 is League One, and Stage 4 is League Two, completing the fully professional league structure.
Stage 5 features the National League, the first semi-professional tier in the English soccer pyramid.
Beyond this, the structure becomes more regionalized. Stage 6 is split into two divisions—the National League North and National League South. Stage 7 expands further, consisting of four leagues: the Northern Premier League Premier Division, Southern Football League Premier Central, Southern Football League Premier South, and Isthmian League Premier Division.
Below this level, the pyramid continues with even more regional leagues, extending all the way down to the 10th tier and beyond, where thousands of clubs compete in local divisions, all with the potential to climb the ranks through promotion.
The Top Tier: The Premier League
The Premier League, formerly known as the English First Division, is the top tier of English soccer and is widely regarded as one of the best leagues in the world. It is also the most-watched domestic soccer competition globally.
The league features 20 teams, each playing 38 matches per season—facing every other club twice, once at home and once away. At the end of the campaign, the bottom three teams are relegated to the Championship.
Manchester United is the most successful club in Premier League history, having won a record 13 titles. Manchester City follows with eight, while Chelsea sits third with five.
The English Football League (EFL): The Championship, League One, and League Two
The EFL consists of three tiers—the Championship, League One, and League Two.
The Championship features 24 teams, each playing 46 matches per season—facing every other club twice, home and away.
At the end of the season, the top two teams earn automatic promotion to the top flight, while those finishing third to sixth compete in a playoff tournament, with the winner also securing promotion. Meanwhile, the bottom three teams are relegated to League One.
League One and League Two also consist of 24 teams each but follow slightly different promotion and relegation rules.
In League One, the top three teams move up to the Championship, while the bottom four drop to League Two. In League Two, four teams are promoted to League One, while only two are relegated to the National League.
Non-League Football: National League and Below
The lower tiers of English football lead into the National League, the final step before the professional divisions. The league winner earns automatic promotion, while the next six teams compete in a playoff for the second promotion spot.
Meanwhile, the bottom four teams are relegated to either the National League North or National League South.
Wrexham A.F.C., owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, is one of the most recent teams to win the National League, claiming the title in the 2022-23 season.
Each of the National League North and National League South consists of 22 teams and follows the same promotion and relegation system as the National League. One team earns automatic promotion, while another secures promotion through a six-team playoff. Meanwhile, the bottom four teams in each division are relegated.
Notable Clubs That Have Risen and Fallen in the Pyramid
Over the years, several clubs have experienced dramatic rises and falls within the English football league system.
Portsmouth, once a stable Premier League side and FA Cup winners in 2008, plummeted to League Two within five seasons due to financial struggles. The club has since stabilized in League One.
Similarly, Oldham Athletic, a founding member of the Premier League in 1992, became the first such club to drop out of the Football League when it was relegated to the National League in 2022.
On the other hand, Bournemouth climbed from League Two to the Premier League in just six seasons between 2009 and 2015 and is now competing for a place in European football.