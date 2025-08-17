‘Enjoying Every Moment’—Son Heung-min Elevates LAFC in Seamless MLS Adjustment
Son Heung-min is already settled, and he hasn’t had a home match with LAFC.
On Saturday, the South Korean superstar played his second match in MLS, leading LAFC to a 2–0 away win over the New England Revolution, making his first start since joining the team for a reported $26 million.
While his debut match saw him draw a penalty for Denis Bouanga to score in a 2–2 draw against the Chicago Fire, he picked up an assist against the Revolution, in a performance that was reminiscent of his best years in the Premier League.
“I’m enjoying every single day and every single second, especially when you win the game away from home,” the former Tottenham Hotspur captain said after the game. “It tastes even better, and I’m enjoying every single moment. We have a lot of games ahead, so I have to prepare well and enjoy even more.”
Although there were questions surrounding his potential position with LAFC, he has played as a striker in both games, with blistering runs allowing him to break defensive lines and create chances for himself and his teammates.
Against the Revolution, he was dominant. In addition to his four chances created, he picked up his first goal contribution late in the game, as he sprinted from the halfway line, before setting up Canadian international Mathieu Choiniére for a simple one-touch finish.
Son Makes Big Impact for LAFC, ‘Makes Life Easier’
Earlier on, his hold-up efforts set up a wonderstrike for MLS veteran Mark Delgado, who opened the scoring.
“Playing with him is just easier; he makes life easier for everyone on the pitch, and since he got to the club, he’s been amazing with everybody,” Choinière told reporters. “He’s a guy who is always happy and is easy to talk to, and he is sharing his experience with us, and it’s been amazing.
“When he talks, you listen, and he’s been great for the team.”
The rise for LAFC has been evident as well when Son has been on the pitch, as he drives forward with quick transitions and overwhelms defenses with his skill set, all while combining with Bouanga’s pace on the wing.
Yet, as much as the signing has had an impact on the pitch in his brief moments, he has also lofted LAFC into the mainstream more than ever before, with K-pop star Jungwon donning his kit in a concert in LA, and thousands of others being sold, making it one of the most in-demand jerseys in the world.
“He brings a smile to work every day, which I find very important in my work,” LAFC head coach Steve Cherundolo said. “You get a happy player, a highly motivated player, a good communicator with the group, And on top of that, you’re getting his technical ability, his speed, his finishing, and the experience he’s built over all these years.”
While LAFC and Son still have one more road match against FC Dallas on Aug. 23 before his expected home debut on Aug. 31 against San Diego FC, his addition has been seamless. Now, they seek further success and a chance to rise higher than their current fifth place in the Western Conference, as Son further settles in and seeks his first goal.
“You just kind of feed off each other, feed off of his energy as well. Sonny has the right attitude,” Delgado said. “Before Sonny, we did have lots of ups and downs, but I think the addition of Sonny here is going to bring everything together.”