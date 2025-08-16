Son Heung-min Surpasses Lionel Messi With Record-Setting MLS Signing
Son Heung-min may only have 30 minutes of Major League Soccer experience, but the LAFC star is already among the most popular athletes in an American professional sports league.
According to LAFC President John Thorrington, the South Korea international’s new No. 7 kit is the most popular jersey in the world right now, with current sales surpassing the likes of Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi, Al-Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo, NBA star Lebron James and others.
“This is now the second week where we’re not just talking about the highest-selling football jersey in MLS,“ Thorrington told talkSPORT. “It is the highest-selling jersey of any sport in the world right now.“
“If you take from when he signed at LAFC to now, he has sold more jerseys than any other athlete in the world.“
Son joined the Black and Gold officially on Aug. 6 after the club spent an MLS-record transfer fee of $26.5 million to bring him in. He made his debut against Chicago Fire FC in a 2–2 draw, where he drew a penalty late in the game, which Denis Bouanga calmly scored.
His first home match, though, won’t be until at least Aug. 31 when LAFC welcomes San Diego FC to BMO Stadium.
The former Tottenham Hotspur star’s new No. 7 kit retails for $194.99 in the MLS Store and at LAFC shops, but fans have also gotten creative to get the 33-year-old’s name on the back of their shirts.
In addition to the jersey-sales boost, ticket demand has also increased, with the current cheapest ticket to his first potential home match listed for $220 on the secondary market.
However, the focus remains on the pitch, and the hopes that Son can help LAFC secure a second MLS Cup title, similar to Gareth Bale and Carlos Vela’s tenures, which were vital in the club’s 2022 MLS Cup.
“The wisdom of this move will not be measured by commercial success; it will be measured by trophies and on-field success,“ Thorrington added. “That’s what we’re really excited about. There’s two sides to it.“
Son’s next match with LAFC comes against the New England Revolution in Foxborough, MA on Aug. 16.
LAFC’s Next Five Games
Date
Match
Channel
Aug. 16: 7:30pm ET/4:30pm PT
New England Revolution vs. LAFC
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
Aug. 23: 8:30pm ET/5:30pm PT
FC Dallas vs. LAFC
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
Aug. 31: Time TBD
LAFC vs. San Diego FC
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
Sept. 13: 7:30pm ET/4:30pm PT
San Jose Earthquakes vs. LAFC
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
Sept. 17: 10:30pm ET/7:30pm PT
Real Salt Lake vs. LAFC
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV