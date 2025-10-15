Enzo Maresca Learns Premier League Punishment After Wild Celebration
Enzo Maresca will serve a one-match touchline ban for misconduct during Chelsea’s victory over Liverpool, the Football Association announced on Wednesday.
The Italian manager was shown a second yellow card deep in second-half stoppage time for running down the sideline to celebrate with his team after Estêvão scored the winning goal. He was previously cautioned by referee Anthony Taylor and will now miss Chelsea’s clash with Nottingham Forest.
“It was alleged that the manager acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words and/or behaviour during the fixture, which led to his dismissal around the 96th minute,” the FA said.
Maresca was also issued a £8,000 fine ($10,697) for his conduct, admitting to the charge and accepting the penalty.
Maresca: Red Card Was Worth It
Maresca commented on the incident at the Festival dello Sport di Trento.
“It was a huge emotion. It’s my second season at Chelsea and it was the first time we won at home in the last minute. Sending off? Many times football is passion, instinct. I probably didn’t have time to think. It was an instinctive reaction, but I think it was worth it,” the Italian manager said.
While worth it in the moment, Maresca’s suspension follows a worrying trend in the Chelsea camp. The trio of Robert Sánchez, Trevoh Chalobah and João Pedro were sent off recently across the Premier League and Champions League in a red card flurry for the Blues. Including Maresca’s red card, Chelsea have seen a player or manager dismissed in four of their last five matches.
A trend, in Maresca’s words, that is not concerning.
“For me personally, it’s not any concern or issue, it’s just a moment probably you need to take a different option and avoid. Sometimes it’s better to concede the goal or the chance because then it’s 11 vs. 11,” Maresca said of Sánchez’s and Chalobah’s sending offs against Manchester United and Brighton respectively.