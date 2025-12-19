Enzo Maresca Responds to Man City Job Speculation
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has laughed off speculation that he could replace Pep Guardiola at Manchester City next season, insisting he will “absolutely” still be in charge at Stamford Bridge.
The issue of Maresca’s future at Chelsea was non-existent just one week ago, but the Italian sparked the uncertainty with a cryptic admission that he felt a lack of support by people “in general.” Having refused to clarify his comments, multiple reports state Maresca was hinting at tensions with co-owner Behdad Eghbali and co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart.
Maresca reiterated his commitment to Chelsea in response to his initial comments but Thursday’s revelation that the Italian is under consideration by City as a potential replacement for former colleague Guardiola only reignited concerns that Maresca would not remain at Chelsea beyond next summer—when a performance review has long been scheduled.
When asked about the speculation and the links to City, Maresca left no room for doubt this time.
“It doesn’t affect me at all because I know that is 100% speculation,” he stressed. “And in this moment, there is no time for these kind of things.
“First of all, because I have a contract here until 2029 probably. And my focus, I said many times, is just about this club and I’m very proud to be here. But again, it’s speculation. One week ago I was in Italy, the same with Juventus. So I don’t pay attention because I know that is not true.
Maresca: I Don’t Care About Speculation
“Again, I think it’s just a speculation. Now, it’s important to understand the reason why this news was there. But it’s not my job, I don’t care at all. But again, it’s just a speculation. And I think the players, they are focused on a Newcastle game that is a very important game and very difficult.”
Maresca took a similarly firm response when asked whether he was committed to the club and whether he will still be in charge of Chelsea next season.
“Absolutely, yes,” he promised.
“Again, I have a contract until 2029, and this is speculation, 100%. So I don’t have nothing to add, because again, I don’t pay attention. And if we continue to talk about that, that means that I’m paying attention to that. But I’m not focused on that. I’m just focused on the Newcastle game. I’m focused on my job.
“Again, I signed a contract last year until 2029. I’m happy with that, and no more than that.”
Maresca Clarifies State of Relationship With Owners
Regardless of Maresca’s positivity, the issue of his relationship with the owners and sporting directors remains.
Questions about his rotation and team selections are thought to be at the heart of Maresca’s frustrations, as is disappointment towards seeing his request for a new centre back to replace the injured Levi Colwill go ignored during the summer.
While Maresca still has a regular line of communication with those above him, he confessed they are yet to speak about his spiky comments.
“We are in the same building, so we speak about different things,” he explained. “But about the Everton press conference, no.
“Absolutely [the relationship is fine].”
Maresca ended with a plea for continued shows of support from supporters, many of whom sang his name during the recent 3–1 triumph over Cardiff City.
“Just to continue to support the team in the way they have done since I joined the club and also in the past,” he said. “And trust the process from the team, from the club, from everyone.”