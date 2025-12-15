Enzo Maresca Sent Strong Warning Over Surprise Chelsea Outburst
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca was wrong to hint at issues with those in charge at Stamford Bridge and will be hard to “protect” if things turn sour, according to former Manchester United and England striker Wayne Rooney.
Following the recent 2–0 victory over Everton, Maresca turned the post-match press conference away from routine questions and into a surprise criticism of what he described as the “worst 48 hours” of his tenure because “many people” were not showing him support.
The exact target of Maresca’s rant remains a mystery. He confirmed it was not the supporters and declined the opportunity to challenge the media, leading to speculation that Maresca was aiming his words at those above him in the hierarchy, including sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart and perhaps even co-owner Behdad Eghbali.
The situation became incredibly tense in an instant and drew comparisons to Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah’s decision to call out those in charge at Anfield recently.
“For me it was very similar to the Mo Salah situation last week where it was very premeditated,” Rooney told his self-titled BBC podcast. “He knows exactly what he is saying and who he is aiming it at and the board and owners at Chelsea will know it is aimed at them.”
Maresca Has Gone Against Ownership—Rooney
Maresca’s barbs were fired after Chelsea ended a run of three underwhelming performances in a row. The general narrative around the club was negative but by no means toxic or irreparable, with Chelsea still ending the weekend in the top four.
However, according to Rooney, Maresca’s words may have now cost him any extra protection from those in charge if things ever do truly turn sour.
“You’ve got to respect the owners of a football club,” Rooney continued. “They employ you and bring you in, so it’s their way and I feel he’s gone a bit against that.
“It is something that’s clearly happened, whether it’s a disagreement or he feels his job is under pressure and he doesn’t feel it should be because of the two trophies he’s won and the points he’s picked up.
“I don’t feel like he’s a manager that will backtrack. He has got a passion about him and a drive about him. Whether he has heard things, like the club might want him out and he’s been proactive to go on the front foot, you don’t know why he’s done it. It’s very strange.
“I don’t think he’ll get the protection now he’s come out and done what he has done. That will be very difficult for the club to come and protect him, which is a shame.”