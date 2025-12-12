Enzo Maresca Provides Update on Fresh Cole Palmer Injury Worry
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca told his Friday news conference that Cole Palmer is “available at the moment” but hinted he’d left training the previous day at less than 100%.
After a troublesome groin injury and a broken toe combined to keep Palmer out of action for 16 games across all competitions, the England international made his return for the goalless draw with Bournemouth before sitting out the midweek defeat to Atalanta.
Maresca insisted Palmer’s absence from the Atalanta game was simply a natural part of his recovery and nothing to be concerned about. The 23-year-old has since made his return to training, but the manager’s latest update hinted at another potential worry.
“He’s OK,” Maresca proclaimed. “He’s better. He’s at the moment available. We have one more session this afternoon.
“Yesterday he finished the session with us with a mixed feeling, but overall he’s OK.”
By contract, Maresca’s update on centre back Wesley Fofana, who was also rested against Atalanta, was overwhelmingly positive.
“He’s available, he’s fine,” Maresca said of the Frenchman. “He took part in the session yesterday and he’s completely fine.”
Maresca Confirms Reason for Limited Acheampong Action
Fofana’s midweek absence opened the door to 19-year-old Josh Acheampong, among the most exciting young prospects in the Chelsea squad.
Maresca has faced questions about his limited use of the teenage defender in recent weeks and has repeatedly insisted it is simply a question of patience. Acheampong took the opportunity afforded to him against Atalanta with an excellent individual performance which Maresca admitted caught his eye.
“Absolutely [a positive] yes, absolutely yes,” Maresca said. “And the good thing about Josh is that in the moment that we give him the chance, he’s always doing well.
“And this is the reason why I said many times that for him, he is going to be a big player for this club. It just matters to be patient, wait [for] the right moment, and also in the moment that you continue to perform in the way he’s doing, probably he’s going to have more chances, chances, chances.
“In this moment, also with Trev [Chalobah] and Wes [Fofana], we had like four, five, six games with clean sheet, clean sheet, clean sheet. So sometimes you are also looking for stability. So this is the reason why.
“But again, when you know that you have a player that when you need him, he’s always ready to perform, it’s so important. So Josh has to continue to do what he’s doing.”