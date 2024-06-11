Erik ten Hag to Remain as Manchester United Manager, per Report
Manchester United won't be in the market for a new manager this summer after INEOS reportedly informed Erik ten Hag that he would remain in his role on Tuesday, according to Fabrizio Romano.
There had been plenty of speculation about ten Hag's future with the club after a lackluster season in 2023-24, during which the Red Devils finished in eighth in the Premier League. The injury-plagued campaign was the club's worst finish in the Premier League since its inception in 1992, and their worst season in the English top flight since 1989-90.
Despite their disappointing campaign in the Premier League, Manchester United was able to add to its extensive trophy case via the FA Cup after defeating Manchester City in the final, 2–1. That result may very well have saved Ten Hag's job.
David Ornstein of The Athletic reports that the club intends to open negotiations over a new contract with Ten Hag in the near future. His current deal expires next June, though it's likely that he'll be extended further.
Ten Hag has been at the helm for Manchester United since 2022, when he was appointed manager after a successful stint with Ajax in the Eredivisie. The club has won a trophy in each of his first two seasons, taking home the EFL Cup in 2022-23 and the FA Cup this year.