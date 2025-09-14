‘Have to Adapt’—Erling Haaland Sets Man City Challenge Ahead of Manchester Derby
Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has urged fans to accept the club has entered a new era which means success can no longer be guaranteed.
Supporters are still reeling from a miserable 2024–25 campaign which saw Pep Guardiola’s side tumble down the Premier League table before a late surge salvaged a third-placed finish.
That mixed form has continued again this season. City head into Sunday’s Manchester derby against United sitting 16th in the league standings with just three points from as many games, including back-to-back defeats against Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion.
“A lot of important people left so new people have to come in and make a difference and people that have been here for years like me have to take more responsibility,” Haaland told Sky Sports. “I have to guide the team, I have to help the new ones to come in as quick as possible, because it’s not easy to come into a new country and perform straight away.
“We need to help each other. We need to understand that the past is the past and we’re not the same team anymore. We have to use it in a positive way. We have other qualities now and we have to adapt.
“In the end, the most important thing is we have to win games.”
Despite admitting City are facing a new sort of pressure, Haaland warned his teammates that standards cannot be allowed to drop for a side built around winning trophy after trophy.
“What’s sure is City has to win things,” he said. “We have to win games and we have to fight for titles. That’s what we have to do.
“We have to perform. Say what you want, but we have to win games in the end. That’s what we get paid for. I try to do everything I can and I try to help the team as much as possible. No matter how the situation is, if you win every single game or lose every single game, you still have to try to be free in your mind. It’s something I still have with me now.”