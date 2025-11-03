Erling Haaland: Pep Guardiola Makes Bold Messi, Ronaldo Comparison After Bournemouth Win
Pep Guardiola has claimed that Erling Haaland is performing at the level of peak Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo after the Manchester City striker’s 17th goal of the season in only 13 games.
After struggling with fitness last season and seeing his goal output fall in successive years since a record-breaking debut campaign with City in 2022–23, it feels as though Haaland is very much back to his best in the first three months of the new campaign.
His 13 Premier League goals, the last two of which came during Sunday’s 3–1 win over Bournemouth, is already more than half of his final tally (22) in the competition last season with 28 games still to go.
City’s next top scorer in the Premier League this season is bizarrely Maxime Estève, who plays for Burnley and was responsible for two own goals when the teams met in September. No other City player has netted more than once in the league—Phil Foden, Rayan Cherki, Tijjani Reijnders, Matheus Nunes and Nico O’Reilly all have one goal each.
It has brought questions over possible overreliance on Haaland to find the net, but Guardiola insisted after the Bournemouth game that it’s only natural when one player is performing like Messi.
“The last game we played without him against Swansea and scored three goals,” the City boss remarked, referencing last week’s Carabao Cup victory when the Norwegian was left out due to a minor fitness concern—he possibly would have been rested anyway.
“It’s like when you play with Messi or Ronaldo, their influence is so big,” Guardiola added. “Of course, we need the goals from Phil, Tijjani and the other ones who had the chances. You see the numbers of [Haaland]? Of course he’s that level.
“The difference is Messi and Ronaldo have done it for 15 years, but this is the level. The first goal [against Bournemouth], the way he shoots the ball, it’s like ‘I am going to score.’ He has that hunger. It’s top. I’ve said many times how incredibly coachable and manageable he is.
“I am tough sometimes with him, but he is open-minded. He lives for the goals and sometimes the pressure cannot sustain 90 minutes, but that’s normal. Without him it would be tough to be honest, but we are lucky that Omar [Marmoush] is back, and we have fit players, it’s good.”
How Many Goals Will Erling Haaland Score This Season?
Haaland already holds the record for most goals in a single Premier League season—he racked up 36 during the 2022–23 campaign. At his current rate of scoring in 2025–26, he could feasibly become the first player in Premier League history to go over 40 goals in a single season. With an average of 1.3 goals per game through 10 appearances so far, Haaland could even get to the brink of 50.
In the entire 137-year history of English top flight football, only nine players have ever scored 40 or more league goals in a single season. All but one of those came during the inter-war years (1918–1939) when greater focus was on attacking and teams across the league scored more goals. But the most recent to do it was Jimmy Greaves (41) for Chelsea in 1960–61, 64 years ago.
Yet even Haaland’s astonishing output isn’t likely to challenge Dixie Dean’s all-time single season league record, which stands at the 60 goals he scored for Everton during 1927–28. Tom ‘Pongo’ Waring’s 49 for Aston Villa in 1930–31, second on the all-time list, could come under threat, though.
Across all competitions, Haaland’s career-best tally to date is 52 from 2022–23. City will play at least 35 more games between the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup, and likely quite a few on top if they progress in Europe and the domestic cups as expected. If he can keep it up, which is a big ask but the true litmus test for Messi/Ronaldo levels, his current average output (also 1.3 across all competitions) could yield 62, assuming only remaining guaranteed games.
All-Time Single Season Top League Scorers in English Football
Season
Player
Club
Goals
1927–28
Dixie Dean
Everton
60
1930–31
Tom Waring
Aston Villa
49
1931–32
Dixie Dean
Everton
44
1925–26
Ted Harper
Blackburn Rovers
43
1928–29
Dave Halliday
Sunderland
43
1934–35
Ted Drake
Arsenal
42
1929–30
Vic Watson
West Ham United
41
1930–31
Jimmy Dunne
Sheffield United
41
1960–61
Jimmy Greaves
Chelsea
41