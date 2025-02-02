Erling Haaland Reaches Goalscoring Record Faster Than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo
The machine that is Erling Haaland continues to amaze and set records at a blistering pace.
Haaland scored the 250th goal of his club career in Sunday's clash with Arsenal in the Premier League. At just 24-years-old, he reached the feat quicker than the two that have dominated the greatest player of all time debate: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Not to mention, his goal stung the hearts of Arsenal fans considering his comments after their previous meeting earlier this season.
Diving a bit deeper into the numbers, it was Haaland's 115th goal scored for Pep Guardiola's juggernaut. The other 135 goals predominantly came from his time with Borussia Dortmund scoring 86 while he scored 20 and 29 for Molde FK and RB Salzburg respectively.
It was Haaland's 82nd goal of his Premier League career as he chases down Mohamed Salah for the Premier League Golden Boot.
Though, the moment ended up being overshadowed in the game just minutes later when Thomas Partey scored via a deflection to restore Arsenal's lead. Myles Lewis-Skelly scored afterward and then did Haaland's trademark celebration. This rivalry that has dominated the Premier League title race the past two season is just heating up.