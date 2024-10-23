Erling Haaland Scored One of the Most Acrobatic Goals You'll Ever See
Erling Haaland doubled Manchester City's advantage in its UEFA Champions League home bout against Sparta Prague with an outrageous finish even by his standards.
Savinho beat his man out wide and raced toward the byline before sending in a floated cross to the Sparta Prague six-yard box. Haaland leapt into air to make just enough contact on the ball with his heel, essentially scoring despite facing away from the goal.
The goal was quite similar to Cristiano Ronaldo's strike against Valencia during the 2013–14 season when the Portuguese legend scored while also facing away from goal to rescue a point for Real Madrid.
Haaland would go on to add a second 10 minutes later to put the match to bed for City. The 24-year-old is now up to 12 goals on the season across all competitions for the reigning Premier League champions.